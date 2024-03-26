AUGMENTED WORLD EXPO UNVEILS DEVELOPER WORKSHOP FOCUSED ON APPLE VISION PRO, SPONSORED BY UNITY

Auggie Awards Now Accepting Submissions for Innovation for Apple Vision Pro

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, there's only one place to get immersed in the entire XR ecosystem while getting a deep dive into Apple Vision Pro. Brands, developers, designers and product managers: mark your calendars for Augmented World Expo.

AWE, now celebrating its 15th anniversary as the only "must attend" global XR industry event, announces that registration is now open for the AWE Vision Workshop, a FULL DAY workshop for Apple Vision Pro. The workshop will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center on June 17th, 2024, immediately before the three-day AWE conference from June 18-20th. (Note: this event is not affiliated with Apple.)

The workshop will be sponsored by Unity, the world's leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms. Unity will showcase and demo how its platform works for spatial computing, enabling a wide range of experiences, from games and entertainment to industrial use cases such as training for Apple Vision Pro.

Raven Zachary and Dom Sagolla, co-founders of VisionDevCamp, will host the workshop. Workshop sessions will be led by top experts who have successfully built the first visionOS consumer and enterprise apps. Some of the world-class speakers include:

Bert Nepveu, Co-Founding Partner of Triptyq Capital

Andy Roth , Founder, Deviant Labs

, Founder, Deviant Labs Daniel Marqusee, Lead Spatial Designer, Bezi

James Ashley , previously XR Engineering Lead for Walmart's Apple Vision Pro app

, previously XR Engineering Lead for Walmart's Apple Vision Pro app Dulce Baerga , Virtual World Builder, Immers Space

, Virtual World Builder, Immers Space Sarah Hill , CEO, Healium

, CEO, Healium Andrew Eiche , CEO, Owlchemy Labs

, CEO, Owlchemy Labs Adam Lisagor , Founder, Sandwich

, Founder, Sandwich Zac Duff, Co-Founder/CEO, JigSpace

And more to be announced!

"Apple Vision Pro not only sets a new high bar for spatial computing, but also promises to provide a lucrative ecosystem for developers hungry for revenue. So, we've assembled the very best instructors to teach anyone how to build for the Apple Vision Pro and harness those opportunities," explained Ori Inbar, co-founder of AWE. "This workshop is not to be missed!"

Attendees will:

Get an overview of Apple Vision Pro hardware and software capabilities

Dive into real world case studies from Apple Vision Pro experts

Learn the 3 development paths (visionOS, Unity, web), their strengths, and limitations

Understand how to navigate the publishing process for visionOS apps

Enjoy hands on time with Apple Vision Pro

Beyond the workshop itself, dozens of exhibitors will be showcasing Apple Vision Pro and various applications for it throughout the three days of AWE - with many dozens of Apple Vision Pro units on site - we anticipate that this will be the highest concentration of Apple Vision Pro devices ever in a single public location.

Seats are limited. To register for the conference, go here . The Vision Workshop can be added to an Early Bird AWE ticket for just $99

Win an Auggie Award for Apple Vision Pro Innovation

In addition, this year's Auggie Awards - the XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition - is now accepting submissions. We expect many Apple Vision Pro entries in categories such as Best Consumer App, Best Enterprise Solution, Best Game, Best Societal Impact, Best use of AI, and more.

New Auggie Award categories this year include "Best Climate Change Solution", "Best Content Creator(s)","Best Education & Training Solution" and "Best Web3 Implementation." With 19 categories in total, there's opportunities for all to secure recognition. Nominations may be submitted through April 23rd.

More information on the Auggie Awards can be found here .

About AWE:

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

AWE USA 2024 marks the 15th anniversary of the "must attend" global XR industry event; now in our new home in Long Beach, California.

The 3-day AR VR conference is packed with sessions from 500+ top speakers across 14 tracks; covering tech and applications in many verticals. The Expo Hall features over 350 exhibitors offering hands-on experience with the latest spatial computing technologies.

Pre-conference workshops, community meetups, and networking opportunities give guests numerous ways to connect, learn, and grow their XR businesses at AWE USA.

About Unity:

Unity [NYSE: U] is the world's leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, from mobile, PC, and console, to spatial computing. For more information, visit Unity.com .

