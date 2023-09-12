Augmentir Adds Hitachi Energy, Graphic Packaging, Sargento, and Hunter Industries to its Connected Worker Customer Advisory Board

Leaders from the world's most innovative manufacturing companies will help shape the future of industrial work.

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir , provider of the world's only AI-based connected worker solution, announced today the launch of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), which will bring together visionary leaders from across several manufacturing disciplines. The strategic insight and feedback from customers on the Board will help to inform Augmentir's product innovation roadmap, as well as the Company's vision.

Augmentir's first-ever Customer Advisory Board will consist of leading manufacturers from a wide range of industries who understand the importance of today's unique industrial workforce challenges and are committed to advancing its future. New Customer Advisory Board members include:

Jeremy Bauer , Manager, Information Technology at Graphic Packaging International, LLC

, Manager, Information Technology at Jessie Lavoie , Director of Quality & OPX at Hitachi Energy

, Director of Quality & OPX at Yunior Murillo, Sr. Operations Training Supervisor at Hunter Industries

Operations Training Supervisor at Bruce Wisnefske , Director - Advanced Manufacturing Operations at Sargento Foods Inc.

Augmentir is known for its one-of-a-kind, industry-leading connected worker technology, that harnesses the power of AI to digitize and optimize frontline work based on worker capability and task complexity. This technology adds precision to workforce development by helping manufacturers identify opportunities to improve training and optimize upskilling and reskilling programs.

"We are thrilled to announce the formal launch of our Customer Advisory Board, a platform where our valued customers continue to play a pivotal role in influencing the future of the manufacturing industry," said Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel. "At Augmentir, we believe that collaboration is the key to innovation, and we are excited to harness the collective wisdom and insights of our customers to continue developing AI-based solutions that tackle the workforce challenges in manufacturing head-on. Together, we will shape the future of our industry and drive meaningful change for the better."

Augmentir was recently named the market-leading solution in the connected frontline workforce application space by LNS Research , which highlighted Augmentir as the industry's Most Complete Product . The company was also recently named 2023 "Connected Worker Company of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan, as well as being named "Cool Vendor" for Manufacturing Operations by Gartner .

"In an Industrial setting, there are many options for Digital Transformation. When we sought to find a provider that could help us create a vision of simplicity, ease of use, and a plethora of access for our employees, we found the options to be quite limiting," said CAB member Jeremy Bauer, Manager, Information Technology at Graphic Packaging International, LLC. "When we found Augmentir, we identified that this company could help us achieve our vision through its flexible software platform, and highly engaged development team. They are truly invested in helping us understand and tackle the real issues that we face in manufacturing. Augmentir's software has already helped us to transform several of our workforce challenges, and the potential uses grow every day. I'm excited to contribute to its development and witness the positive changes in our industry."

"I'm honored to be included as a member of Augmentir's Customer Advisory Board," added Bauer. "I'm excited to collaborate with other industry leaders to forge a path forward that benefits the entire industry. Augmentir's approach to tackling workforce challenges is truly collaborative. We walk the path together to tackle workforce challenges. Technology is the mechanism, but empowering our workforce and transforming the way we operate is truly the goal. I'm excited to be a part of this journey and contribute to shaping solutions that will drive our industry forward."

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-Powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, please visit www.augmentir.com .

