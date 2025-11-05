Augmentir's True Productivity™ Surpasses 5 Million AI-Optimized Time & Motion Studies

The milestone ushers in a new era of autonomous improvement powered by industrial AI agents acting on real-time productivity insights from connected frontline workers.

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentir, the world's only Agentic AI platform for connected work, today announced that its patented True Productivity™ algorithm had surpassed 5 million AI-optimized time and motion studies. Since its launch in 2019, True Productivity has evolved into the gold standard for digital time and motion studies, giving manufacturers unprecedented visibility into frontline workforce performance and process efficiency — and, for the first time, enabling AI agents that act directly on these insights to drive measurable improvement.

The Next Generation of Frontline Workforce Efficiency

Already in use across more than 30,000 processes and performing over 150,000 time and motion studies each month in 70 countries, True Productivity has become the industry standard for understanding frontline performance. True Productivity combines the industry's largest work execution dataset to provide unparalleled AI-driven noise reduction and agentic intelligence to automatically surface the most accurate and actionable insights at the process, skill, and procedure level.

Unlike traditional digital time and motion studies that overlook the noise inherent in frontline worker measurement — where as much as 30% of collected data can be unreliable — True Productivity automatically filters out this noise, pinpointing non-value-added time (NVT), process variability, and worker variability. The result is a clear, objective understanding of how work actually gets done, and where the greatest opportunities for productivity and training improvement exist.

Designed for Continuous Improvement Teams

Augmentir's True Productivity not only provides unique insight into individual processes, but also automatically stack-ranks improvement opportunities at any level of the organization, including team, line, area, department, and facility. This simplifies the work of continuous improvement teams, enabling them to always focus on the largest opportunities for productivity and training improvements.

With the release of Augie™, manufacturers using the company's AI Agent Studio can now easily build and deploy custom AI agents that automatically act on data from True Productivity. These agents can trigger targeted training interventions when skill gaps are detected, recommend process improvements based on efficiency trends, or flag standard work deviations for review.

This closed-loop system transforms continuous improvement from a manual, reactive process into an intelligent, autonomous cycle — accelerating results, reducing variability, and amplifying impact across the workforce.

"True Productivity combines the precision of AI-optimized analytics with the power of agentic automation," said Russ Fadel, CEO of Augmentir. "It's not just about measuring productivity — it's about using AI agents to continuously improve it, across every process, every worker, and every site."

Immersive Learning and AR-Driven Training

True Productivity also seamlessly integrates with Augmentir's AR and immersive learning capabilities, enabling manufacturers to transform insights into more effective, targeted training experiences.

By connecting performance data directly to immersive workflows, companies can deliver personalized, context-aware training that addresses the specific opportunities identified by AI. Workers gain hands-on guidance in augmented reality environments, reinforcing learning and reducing time-to-competency — all while ensuring standard work is consistently followed.

Extending a New Standard for AI-Driven Industrial Optimization

As competitors focus narrowly on manual or video-based time studies, Augmentir's Agentic AI platform combines real operational data, immersive AR experiences, and action-oriented intelligence to deliver a complete ecosystem for workforce excellence. This marks a new era for industrial performance — one where AI not only analyzes work but improves it autonomously.

For more information about True Productivity and how Augmentir is shaping the future of industrial AI, visitwww.augmentir.com.

About Augmentir

Augmentir is the world's leading provider of Agentic AI-powered connected worker solutions for industrial companies. Its platform combines AI, AR, and a complete suite of connected worker technologies to optimize workforce performance, enhance training effectiveness, and accelerate continuous improvement. Trusted by manufacturers in over 70 countries, Augmentir empowers organizations to transform frontline operations through intelligent automation, immersive learning, and data-driven insights.

SOURCE Augmentir, Inc.