Augmentt Raises $18M Series A from Camber Partners to Scale Security Automation for MSPs

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentt, a rapidly-growing SaaS platform that enables MSPs to unify and secure their clients' Microsoft 365 instances, today announced it has closed a CAD $18 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Camber Partners, a NYC-based growth equity firm focused on investing in and scaling high-velocity B2B software companies.

The additional capital will allow Augmentt to rapidly accelerate its product roadmap, expand go-to-market operations, and deepen its partnerships in response to strong demand from MSPs for an efficient, unified solution for tenant posture monitoring and management.

"We are excited to partner with Camber on this next stage of our journey," said Derik Belair, CEO of Augmentt. "We look forward to leveraging Camber's deep operating experience as we look to drive innovation for MSPs, accelerate customer success, and scale our global footprint."

"Augmentt is setting a new standard for MSPs serving small and mid-sized businesses," said Duncan McGillivary, Vice President at Camber Partners. "The team comes with deep industry expertise and has a history of exceptional execution. We're confident that their vision, combined with a product this valuable to MSP workflows, will catalyze a new era of improved service and security for businesses globally."

Modern MSPs have found themselves in an increasingly challenging environment. They're faced with rising labor costs, increasing competitive pressure, and growing regulation. Simultaneously, client demands are becoming more complex — with expectations for faster response times, stronger security postures, and deeper visibility into cloud environments. Augmentt provides MSPs with the tools and automation they need to meet these demands efficiently, empowering them to deliver scalable, secure, and profitable managed services.

"MSPs are the backbone of modern IT delivery and cybersecurity protection, yet they're often being asked to do more with less," said Gavin Garbutt, Chairman of Augmentt and former CEO of N-able. "At Augmentt, our mission is to empower them through security automation, visibility, and control across both the Microsoft ecosystem and the broader cloud—helping MSPs deliver world-class security services at scale. This funding enables us to accelerate that mission and continue building world-leading Microsoft security tools MSPs need to scale and thrive."

About Augmentt

Based in Ottawa, Augmentt is a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 security and compliance management platform built for MSPs to help them deliver standardized, profitable Microsoft 365 services across all clients. The platform enables partners to secure, monitor and manage Microsoft 365 environments at scale. Learn more at augmentt.com .

About Camber Partners

Camber Partners is a New York City-based growth equity firm that partners with growth-stage B2B SaaS companies to provide flexible capital and dedicated go-to-market resources that drive long-term sustainable growth. To do this, the Camber team brings to its portfolio companies deep operational expertise across sales, marketing, growth, and product development. Learn more at camber.io .

