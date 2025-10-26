Augmentus Secures Strategic Investment from Applied Ventures to Accelerate AI-Robotics for High-Mix Manufacturing

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmentus, the Singapore-based pioneer in AI-robotics and adaptive automation, today announced a strategic investment from Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc. This investment marks a significant milestone in Augmentus' mission to enable intelligent, autonomous robotics for high-mix, high-variability manufacturing across the globe.

Augmentus Founders. From left to right – Chong Voon Foo, Leong Yong Shin, Daryl Lim. Visual Representation of Augmentus AutoPath™ Stack: From 3D Scanning to Adaptive Robotic Toolpaths. Augmentus in Action: No-Code Robot Programming for Aerospace Surface Treatment.

At the heart of Augmentus' innovation is its flagship AutoPath™ robotics stack, designed to be both the eyes and the brains of industrial robots. The system combines advanced 3D vision with adaptive intelligence to give robots an unprecedented ability to perceive, understand, and act. By generating highly precise and comprehensive point clouds, AutoPath allows robots to capture even the most intricate geometries and surface deviations. These insights are then translated into dynamic, real-time path generation, enabling robots to adjust motion on the fly and deliver consistent accuracy across complex, high-mix environments.

This convergence of perception and cognition creates a true no-code intelligence layer, eliminating the reliance on expert programming and manual robot teaching. Robots can now be deployed and reconfigured in minutes, not hours or days, transforming them from rigidly pre-programmed machines into adaptive collaborators capable of learning from and responding to the variability of real-world production.

"Our vision is to enable factories to adapt as quickly as the world changes," said Daryl Lim, Co-Founder & CEO of Augmentus. "With the support of Applied Ventures, we are accelerating toward a future where robots can truly see, understand, and act — bringing agility, precision, and resilience to global manufacturing."

"At Applied Ventures, we invest in innovative companies that are driving breakthroughs in AI, automation and advanced manufacturing," said Abhishek Sud, Senior Investment Director at Applied Ventures, LLC. "Our investment in Augmentus underscores the rising importance of adaptive robotics in enabling efficiency and resilience in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape."

About Augmentus

Augmentus is a Deeptech robotics software company headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in Austin, Texas. Its no-code, AI-powered platform integrates 3D scanning, automatic toolpath generation, and adaptive robotic motion — enabling manufacturers to automate complex processes with speed and flexibility. Deployed across aerospace, automotive, energy, and heavy industries, Augmentus allows robots to adapt to real-world variability, cutting setup times from hours to minutes. Learn more at www.augmentus.tech .

About Applied Ventures, LLC

Applied Ventures, LLC, the venture capital arm of Applied Materials, Inc., invests in innovative technology companies globally that are poised to deliver high growth and exceptional strategic and financial returns. For more than a decade, Applied Ventures has invested in startups globally, that are pioneering innovations in semiconductor and display technologies, robotics, advanced manufacturing, high-performance computing, smartphones, augmented and virtual reality, AI/ML, fab automation software, sensors, advanced materials, and cleantech. Learn more at www.appliedventures.com.

