Groundbreaking collaboration establishes a new benchmark for AI-driven clinical workflows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Augnito , a global leader in medical voice AI technology, and Almoosa Health , a premier healthcare provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced a landmark deal to integrate Augnito's Omni AI Scribe across Almoosa Specialist Hospital. This collaboration, formalized at a signing ceremony during the Arab Health Exhibition 2025, marks a pivotal advancement in AI-driven healthcare innovation for the hospital.

Augnito Secures Major Enterprise Partnership with Almoosa Health

The agreement will see Augnito's ambient intelligence tool seamlessly integrated with Almoosa's existing Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Hospital Information System (HIS). This integration will empower hundreds of clinicians to deliver faster, more accurate, and patient centric care. Omni's AI Scribe is proficient with multi-lingual medical dialogue capture (including all Arabic dialects) and efficient data organizing for seamless integration into Electronic Medical Records, among other cutting-edge capabilities.

Key Focus Areas:

Enterprise-wide deployment of Omni AI Scribe's ambient clinical intelligence capabilities.

Seamless interoperability with hospital systems ensures rapid clinician adoption.

Phased strategic rollout designed to maximize operational continuity.

Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Augnito, stated: "This collaboration with Almoosa Health Group represents a quantum leap in healthcare efficiency. By combining our AI expertise with Almoosa's clinical excellence, we're setting a new standard for medical documentation—one that prioritizes both practitioner productivity and patient outcomes."

Diaa Kamal, Group CIO at Almoosa Health, emphasized: "As we pioneer next-generation care delivery models, Augnito's AI documentation solutions provide the technological foundation for clinical excellence. This collaboration directly supports our commitment to operational innovation that benefits both practitioners and patients."

About Augnito

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Their proprietary AI-based clinical speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU) & generative AI technologies enable ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. For more information, please visit https://augnito.ai/

About Almoosa Health Group

Almoosa Health, a leading healthcare provider, operates a network of 750 patient beds across the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Since its inception, Almoosa has consistently endeavoured to deliver innovative and patient-centred healthcare services. For more information, please visit https://almoosahealthgroup.org/

