Auguria Debuts Enhanced Security Knowledge Layer Platform at Black Hat Europe

The 'data pipeline with a brain' can now integrate with SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft Windows Event Logs for richer security insights

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Hat Europe - Auguria, Inc. , a pioneer in AI-powered security operations solutions, today announced the latest version of its Security Knowledge Layer™ Platform. The newly enhanced platform can now integrate with some of today's biggest data sources, including SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft Windows Event Logs. Auguria also unveiled its Explainability Graph Feature, a trailblazing tool that provides visual, context-rich threat data for security teams.

Expanded Integrations: Unlocking the Power of Leading Data Sources

Security teams process an average of 78 trillion signals per day across various platforms, making it difficult to sift through data and identify potential threats. Auguria now integrates seamlessly with the below key data sources, enabling organizations to harness richer insights and operational efficiencies:

SentinelOne : With SentinelOne Singularity™ platform's industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) and threat telemetry, Auguria users gain advanced enrichment, data compaction, and alert correlation, resulting in alert fatigue reduction and enhanced SecOps efficiency.

: With SentinelOne Singularity™ platform's industry-leading endpoint detection and response (EDR) and threat telemetry, Auguria users gain advanced enrichment, data compaction, and alert correlation, resulting in alert fatigue reduction and enhanced SecOps efficiency. CrowdStrike : Auguria now supports CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's EDR data, providing AI-driven prioritization and actionable intelligence for faster, more accurate incident response.

: Auguria now supports CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's EDR data, providing AI-driven prioritization and actionable intelligence for faster, more accurate incident response. Palo Alto Networks : The integration brings world-class firewall and network telemetry into Auguria's Security Knowledge Layer™, enriching Palo Alto Networks data with contextual intelligence, noise reduction, and prioritization for faster incident investigations.

: The integration brings world-class firewall and network telemetry into Auguria's Security Knowledge Layer™, enriching Palo Alto Networks data with contextual intelligence, noise reduction, and prioritization for faster incident investigations. Microsoft Windows Event Logs: Often overwhelming in volume, Windows Event Logs are transformed into actionable insights, with Auguria filtering out noise, enriching data, and surfacing critical events for review.

These integrations enable SecOps teams to consolidate, prioritize, and analyze data from multiple sources within Auguria's platform, reducing complexity and enabling faster, smarter security decisions.

Introducing the Explainability Graph

Auguria's Explainability Graph is a pioneering feature designed to visualize threat data, providing security teams with an intuitive and contextual map of anomalous activity. It provides a detailed yet easy-to-digest representation of suspicious or anomalous activity, helping teams to:

Uncover Root Causes : Understand the "why" behind unusual behavior or threats.

: Understand the "why" behind unusual behavior or threats. Connect the Dots : Identify the underlying relationships between seemingly isolated events.

: Identify the underlying relationships between seemingly isolated events. Act with Confidence: Gain actionable insights to mitigate emerging threats faster.

With the release of Explainability Graph, Auguria is demonstrating its data science prowess at being able to coalesce and relate millions of streaming log events. The result: security teams can stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats with minimal friction.

Why These Updates Matter

"Our latest integrations and Explainability Graph reinforce Auguria's mission to simplify security operations while amplifying outcomes," said Chris Coulter, CTO and co-founder at Auguria. "By supporting industry leaders like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft and SentinelOne and innovating with tools like our Explainability Graph, we're giving organizations the clarity and precision they need to succeed in today's complex threat landscape without being overwhelmed by noise."

Key Benefits for SecOps Teams

Cost Efficiency : Reduce SIEM and data storage expenses by intelligently managing less-critical telemetry.

: Reduce SIEM and data storage expenses by intelligently managing less-critical telemetry. Noise-free Insights : Automatically filter up to 99% of non-actionable data.

: Automatically filter up to 99% of non-actionable data. Faster Investigations : Enriched, prioritized data accelerates response times.

: Enriched, prioritized data accelerates response times. Proactive Threat Hunting : AI-driven detection of anomalies and high-risk behaviors.

: AI-driven detection of anomalies and high-risk behaviors. Customizable Outputs: Export enriched data to SIEM, XDR, or other security tools seamlessly.

To learn more about these updates or to schedule a demo, visit www.auguria.io or stop by booth #318 at Black Hat Europe this week.

