Augury Named in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Asset Performance Management Software

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augury, a leading Industrial AI company, today announced that it has been named in the August 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Asset Performance Management Software report. This marks Augury's first time being named in the report, as the company extends its platform beyond machine health monitoring into new operations and production use cases through its Industrial AI Workforce of role-based AI agents.

"We're proud to be included in Gartner's Market Guide for Asset Performance Management Software report," said Elan Greenberg, CEO of Augury. "We feel it reflects what we're hearing from customers, that asset performance management is a much bigger conversation, with plant directors and operations leaders just as engaged as the reliability teams we've partnered with for years."

For manufacturers, equipment performance can directly affect productivity, costs, and operational continuity. As organizations look to get more value from existing assets, they are increasingly turning to predictive maintenance and other technologies that can provide greater visibility into equipment performance and help teams make more data-driven decisions.

Augury combines AI-powered machine health monitoring with role-based agents and expert services, helping manufacturers see what's happening across their machines, including critical rotating equipment, ultra-low RPM machinery, and hazardous-area assets. The platform delivers actionable insights so plant teams can take action and focus their efforts where they can have the greatest impact.

In Augury's view, this moment matters because the pressure on manufacturers isn't easing. Experienced workers are retiring faster than they can be replaced, supply chains remain volatile, and every hour of downtime costs more than it used to. Augury's customers are proving that AI, applied directly to how their teams work, turns that pressure into an advantage: building more reliable, productive, and resilient operations, one plant at a time.

For more information, visit augury.com.

Gartner Report, Market Guide for Asset Performance Management Software, By Nicole Foust, Kristian Steenstrup, August 2026. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Augury

A leading Industrial AI company, Augury helps the world's manufacturers leverage real-time production insights to drive new levels of efficiency. Combining predictive and prescriptive AI technology with industry expertise, production teams can proactively address alerts, minimize downtime, reduce asset costs, and maximize yield and capacity. Our customers achieve payback in six months or less, enabling global scale. Our mission is to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

CONTACT:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for Augury

[email protected]

SOURCE Augury