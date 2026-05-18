Augury Shaping the Future of Production with the Industrial AI Workforce

Leveraging Google Cloud and AVEVA, Augury's role-based agents are being tailored to the daily workflows of reliability, maintenance, and operations teams.

MILAN, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augury, a leader in industrial AI solutions for manufacturing today, shared its progress in developing the Industrial AI Workforce. Built on top of Augury's proven Machine Health solution, new, role-based AI agents are designed to bridge the gaps between insight to action for manufacturers. By synthesizing Augury's Machine Health data with operational context from AVEVA CONNECT and the advanced reasoning of Google's Gemini models, manufacturers can now build self-optimizing, adaptive production environments.

Augury Role-Based Agents Product Example

"Augury has built a reputation helping global industrial leaders master asset reliability through world-class Machine Health insights," said Elan Greenberg, CEO of Augury. "Now, it's time to evolve from visibility to delivering an agentic offering that proactively supports the people running these plants."

Agents built around the job, not the tech

Most industrial software asks workers to adapt to it. The Industrial AI Workforce flips that. The agents act as digital partners, tailored to the specific workflows and daily objectives of reliability, maintenance, and operations roles. Rather than adding another tool to a crowded tech stack, these agents are designed to eliminate "swivel chair" operations, the manual effort currently required for workers to jump between disparate systems to find answers.

Global specialty minerals leader ICL Group (ICL) is already validating the power of these agents to automate routine tasks and drive business outcomes.

"Augury's role-based agents allow us to respond quickly to market demands and maintain consistent product quality," said Avi Boublil, R&D Director at ICL Iberia. "In our work with the Reliability and Operations agents, we have already seen the potential for much quicker Root Cause Analysis (RCA) on reliability issues and more sophisticated yield analysis, helping us deliver greater value to our customers."

Intelligence powered by the Industrial Context Graph

At the core of the Industrial AI Workforce is the Industrial Context Graph, a dynamic, continuously evolving enriched context layer that connects machine health signals with operational, process, and environmental data. This unified context enables agents to reason cognitively about cause-and-effect relationships across the production system, not just within individual machines.



"By combining Augury's Machine data with AVEVA's operational context and Gemini's reasoning capabilities, we've created a foundation with an Industrial Context Graph powering intelligent industrial agents," said Anoop Mohan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Augury. "This allows us to move beyond detecting problems to understanding them and guiding action in real time. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at AVEVA and Google Cloud and visionary customers like ICL who have embraced these agents and are working closely with us to bring this vision to market."

Built with AVEVA—and on Google Cloud

The Industrial AI Workforce is built on Google Cloud as part of Augury's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partnership, with Gemini models enabling the reasoning layer.

"Gemini's ability to process long-term context and reason across complex datasets is a game-changer for the factory floor," said Praveen Rao, Director of Manufacturing, Google Cloud. "With Augury's specialized Industrial AI agents built on Google Cloud, manufacturers can turn massive amounts of data into immediate, localized action."

"By integrating Augury's machine insights into the AVEVA CONNECT ecosystem leveraging the Managed Solution program, we are directly helping customers like ICL explore new ways to enhance and transform their operations," said Martin Jetté, VP Partner Sales, Solution Providers at AVEVA.

Augury will preview the Industrial AI Workforce at AVEVA World in Milan, showcasing how manufacturers can move from reactive operations to AI-driven, autonomous production.

For more information on the collaboration and the future of the Industrial AI Workforce, visit augury.com.

About Augury: A leading Industrial AI company, Augury helps the world's manufacturers leverage real-time production insights to drive new levels of efficiency. Our mission is to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

About AVEVA: AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

CONTACT:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for Augury

[email protected]

SOURCE Augury