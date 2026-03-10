Augury Names New Product and Engineering Leadership to Accelerate Progress in Industrial AI

Appointment of CPTO, a former Google AI product leader, signals Augury's continued evolution from predictive maintenance to new AI products that empower the Industrial Workforce

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augury , a leader in Industrial AI solutions for manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Anoop Mohan as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), leading a newly formed product and engineering leadership team to accelerate Augury's AI capabilities for the industrial workforce.

Mohan joins Augury with over 25 years of experience scaling nascent technologies into market leaders across AI, IoT, and industrial platforms, including most recently leading product for agentic solutions within the Applied AI group at Google Cloud. He has also held executive leadership roles at Samsung, Comcast, Cisco and Rockwell Automation. As CPTO, he will direct Augury's Product Management, Operations, User Experience, AI Incubation and Engineering organizations, unifying the company's product development from vision to execution.

"The industrial world is at an inflection point, where AI is finally capable of delivering what companies have always needed, technology that connects directly to operational outcomes in a way that simply wasn't possible before," said Elan Greenberg , Augury's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Anoop is a rare combination of big-tech scale, deep AI expertise, and an entrepreneur's instinct. He's built for this moment."

"What drew me to Augury is the alignment of capability and intent," said Mohan . "Our data foundation built on over 15 years of serving the leading manufacturers and more than 1 billion machine hours monitored, is something no competitor can replicate. But the real opportunity lies in how we turn that operating data into action. We are moving beyond simply identifying issues to actively orchestrating industrial workflows with Industrial AI, removing the manual coordination and friction that traditionally slows industrial operations down. This is the true mandate of Industrial AI, driving seamless operational performance at scale."

Mohan will oversee a newly assembled team of senior leaders in product, engineering and operations, including:

Gilad Bornstein, Vice President of Research and Development (Meta, Qualcomm)

Itamar Cohen, Director of Platform Management (Blizzard, Amazon)

Brian Crum, Senior Director of Product Management (Qu POS, Amazon, Microsoft)

Sagar Patel, Senior Director of Product Operations (Traba, DoorDash)

This news builds on a period of sustained momentum for Augury, including a Series F funding round in early 2025, the appointment of a new C-suite, recognition as an Industrial AI Front Runner in LNS' 2025 Solution Selection Matrix, and recognition as an Industrial AI Leader in Verdantix Green Quadrant: Industrial AI Analytics Software (2025) repor t .

"Our next chapter is about building technology that's smarter, more connective, and more intuitive than ever," Greenberg added. "Customers that partner with Augury will have less downtime, more predictable outcomes and see their production and operating teams delivering at their fullest potential."

To learn more, visit www.augury.com .

About Augury

A leading Industrial AI company, Augury helps the world's manufacturers leverage real-time production insights to drive new levels of efficiency. Combining predictive and prescriptive AI technology with industry expertise, production teams can proactively address alerts, minimize downtime, reduce asset costs, and maximize yield and capacity. Our customers achieve payback in six months or less, enabling global scale. Our mission is to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

CONTACT:

Zoe Hamilton

PANBlast for Augury

[email protected]

SOURCE Augury