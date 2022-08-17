August 19 Broadcast of "The Search for Accountability" on Federal News Network Will Feature HHS Inspector General Christi Grimm

Series is a Partnership Between Graduate School USA and Federal News Network

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christi A. Grimm, Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will be the featured guest on the August 19 broadcast of "The Search for Accountability," airing at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Network 1500 AM, hosted by Michael Binder, Director of Graduate School USA's Government Audit Training Institute.

To listen to this broadcast live, visit: https://live.federalnewsnetwork.com/listen/ or tune in to 1500 AM radio at 11:00 a.m. on August 19.

"HHS plays an enormous role in the lives of every American – especially helping to protect our health and safety throughout COVID-19," said Binder. "We expect a very lively discussion with Ms. Grimm about the accountability and monitoring challenges associated with healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, research funding, and performance. We will also discuss the great work that federal inspectors general do in pursuing integrity and public trust in government operations."

Ms. Grimm has two decades of leadership and expertise in providing oversight of health and human services programs. She leads the HHS OIG's independent and objective audits, inspections and investigations of efficiency and effectiveness, plus efforts to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse. Before being sworn in as the sixth Inspector General for HHS on Feb. 22, 2022, she served as Principal Deputy Inspector General of HHS, acting as Inspector General, Chief of Staff and Deputy Inspector General.

Ms. Grimm began her career with the HHS OIG in the Office of Program Evaluation where she designed and conducted ground-breaking work to improve the quality of safety in hospitals and stopped unqualified providers from enrolling in Medicare and Medicaid.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado, a master's degree from New York University. She has attended the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government and received the Council of Inspectors General for Integrity and Efficiency Award for Excellence in Management.

