August 24: Run With Maud Virtual 5K Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Ahmaud Arbery

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 24, 2024, Ahmaud Arbery Foundation (AAF), in partnership with Atlanta Track Club, will host the virtual Run With Maud 5K race to honor the legacy of Ahmaud Arbery. He was tragically murdered while running in Brunswick, GA. Participants are encouraged to join the event virtually and can also team up with others in their cities to create their very own meet-ups.

In 2023, Atlanta Track Club hosted the first Run with Maud 5K. The event saw 1,200 runners and walkers hit the streets of Atlanta, along with 2,000 virtual participants from nine countries. The event successfully raised over $200,000 for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation.

"Nothing will ever make up for losing Maud, who lost his life while running to ease his mind," said Wanda Cooper-Jones, his mother and founder of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. "But if his death can help us find ways to create safe spaces where Black boys can run freely without fear to improve their mental and physical well-being, his legacy will live on."

AAF plans to host a post-run meet-up with Wanda Cooper Jones and special guest, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lee + White (929 Lee Street SW, 1070 White St SW #1000, Atlanta, GA 30310).

AAF has granted academic scholarships to eligible students at Brunswick High School for the past three years. Additionally, the Foundation organized its inaugural Youth Experience this summer.

Registrants can sign up for the virtual event for $20 and have the choice to buy a commemorative "Run with Maud" t-shirt for an extra $25. All proceeds go to support the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation. T-shirts will be shipped to registrants, with those who register by August 15 will receive theirs before the event.

"Atlanta Track Club is proud to have organized the first Run with Maud 5K last year, and the city of Atlanta was proud to host it," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. "But going fully virtual is the best way we know to allow runners and walkers from around the world to join hands to show their commitment to make running safe for everyone."

For more information or to learn more about The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation's "Run With Maud" initiative visit the website or donate

About AAF

About Ahmaud Aubrey Foundation:

Ahmaud Arbery Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing racial justice and equality through advocacy, education, and community engagement. Established in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the Foundation seeks to carry forward his legacy by addressing social injustices and supporting initiatives that promote positive societal change.

