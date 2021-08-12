August Is National Hair Loss Awareness Month

The medical community also continues to see a correlation between COVID-19 and hair loss. The past 18 months have delivered unimaginable stressors and challenges. Excessive or prolonged psychological and physiological stress including fever-related illnesses can trigger heavy shedding (telogen effluvium) and accelerate hair loss. Even those not physically infected with COVID can experience the detrimental effects of the Pandemic on their hair, scalp, and other organs. More than a quarter of patients recovering from COVID-19 have reported hair loss as one of the lingering problems from the illness.

Internationally recognized, ABHRS-Certified Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman discusses the most efficient and effective protocols of hair loss prevention and highlights some of the newest technology in the field of hair restoration aimed at both preserving and restoring the hair. According to Dr. Bauman, who was recently named "Top Hair Restoration Surgeon of the Decade" by Aesthetic Everything®, "Early action is essential to improving the fate of the follicle. While most hair loss may be hereditary," he states "with proper intervention, it's also avoidable." Because early detection and precise analysis are key to identifying the most accurate source of treatment, experts in hair restoration are celebrating the advancements in the science of hair loss detection.

ADVANCEMENTS IN DETECTION & TREATMENT

Trichotest® Genetic Hair Loss Testing performs genetic testing based on state-of-the-art DNA microarray technology to identify the exact hair loss treatments that will perform best for the patient based on DNA analysis. Trichotest® examines DNA from saliva together with details about the patients' lifestyle and then analyzes a total of 48 genetic variations to understand specific characteristics of the metabolism which contribute to hair loss. Using proven scientifically validated global research, Trichotest® enables hair restoration experts to recommend the most successful treatment option.

HairMetrix® is the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven non-invasive hair measurement tool for consultations. Based on a machine-learning algorithm, the HairMetrix® system provides real-time analysis of hair density, hair caliber, and other metrics that contribute vital information to a Hair Restoration Physician and his patient by first establishing a baseline in more permanent areas of hair growth, and then comparing those measurements to weaker zones. HairMetrix® also allows for the precise tracking of hair growth results over time. Dr. Bauman is one of the first physicians worldwide to use this new AI hair analysis system.

TREATING HAIR AT HOME

After a virtual or in-person consultation, at-home treatment programs include premium prescribed products such as specially formulated non-greasy highly-rated Minoxidil Formula 82M, to Formula 82F Topical Finasteride+Minoxidil and Formula 82D Topical Dutasteride+Minoxidil to the powerful FDA-cleared Bauman TURBO LaserCap Low-Level Laser Therapy device for hair regrowth, to bespoke Nutritional Supplements, and DHT-Control hair care products.

IN-OFFICE REGENERATIVE TREATMENTS

If at-home treatments don't suffice, there are a plethora of in-office regenerative medicine treatments including PRP Platelet Rich Plasma, PDOgro™, Exosome Therapy, and other cell therapy interventions.

HAIR TRANSPLANTS

If an assessment confirms that hair follicles are dead and gone, a transplant is needed. Today's state-of-the-art hair transplant technology includes the no-linear-scar, minimally-invasive FUE hair transplant surgery as well as the No-Shave Long-Hair Preview VIP|FUE™, a groundbreaking, minimally invasive hair transplant procedure. VIP|FUE™ delivers all the hair restoration benefits of traditional FUE without any shaving or trimming of hair.

Dr. Bauman recently revealed Bulletproof Founder Dave Asprey's "upgraded hair" at Asprey's Virtual Biohacking Conference. Asprey, considered the "Father of Biohacking", was at Bauman Medical last year for a 4,087 graft FUE hair transplant procedure, which also included PRP Platelet Rich Plasma with Extracellular Matrix, and followed up with at-home hair regrowth treatments using Dr. Bauman's FDA-cleared TURBO LaserCap. Asprey's keen social media followers had already noticed "something different" about his hair and were amazed at his results. Dr. Bauman will be a featured presenter discussing "Biohacking Baldness" at the upcoming in-person Upgrade 7th Annual Biohacking Conference in Orlando September 17-19.

To learn more about the newest advancements in hair restoration, please visit www.baumanmedical.com . For media interviews, please contact [email protected]

About Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS

Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS is a full-time board-certified Hair Restoration Physician who has treated nearly 30,000 patients and performed over 10,000 hair transplant procedures since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997 in Boca Raton, FL. Dr. Bauman is one of approximately only 200 physicians worldwide to achieve certification from the esteemed American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), become an accepted member of the International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS), and also be recommended by the American Hair Loss Association. Dr. Bauman has achieved the coveted Fellow status within the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), is a frequently invited faculty member at numerous international scientific meetings and live surgery workshops, and has published numerous articles and textbook chapters in the field of hair restoration and hair transplantation.

Dr. Bauman has consistently been shortlisted for numerous Top Hair Transplant Surgeon recognitions and awards worldwide. He has been named "#1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon" in North America by Aesthetic Everything for five years running and recently named by Forbes as one of "Ten CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." As a respected global expert in hair loss and hair restoration and a pioneer of many techniques, technologies and devices in the field, he has appeared in hundreds of feature stories and live interviews in the mass media and top health podcasts. In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide, Dr. Bauman sees patients personally and operates in his nearly 12,000 square foot "Hair Hospital" in downtown Boca Raton, FL.

SOURCE Bauman Medical

Related Links

https://baumanmedical.com/

