August Jackson Announces New CEO as Agency Continues Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Jacque Patterson, Chief Client Officer at August Jackson, will step into the role of CEO, effective immediately.

Under Shuler's visionary leadership, August Jackson has become one of the industry's most respected creative communications agencies. From state-of-the-art executive summits and national sales meetings to milestone events and product launches for some of the world's most recognized organizations, AJ is renowned for raising the bar in stakeholder engagement, event production, and design.

Laura's contributions throughout her career, including her pivotal role in helping to establish Jack Morton Worldwide as a global leader in experiential marketing, have redefined the possibilities of the industry and inspired a legacy of innovation and excellence at AJ and beyond.

"Laura has driven a standard of excellence that shapes the way AJ works, with trust at the center of everything. Her example has been an inspiration to countless colleagues, including women and working mothers like me. It's an honor to build upon this incredible foundation," said Patterson.

Jacque Patterson brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and leadership into her new role as CEO. Over the past six years, she has served as an executive on AJ's client team, working closely with Shuler to strengthen the agency's culture and capabilities. Her ability to align teams, inspire stakeholders, and drive growth has been instrumental to AJ's success and work with clients like AbbVie, Grant Thornton, Yale, Duke University, DXC Technology and other Fortune 500 companies.

This leadership transition comes as AJ continues to partner with leading organizations across industries, from professional services and technology to life sciences and higher education.

