August Launches New Approach to Legal AI with Instant Self-Serve Platform and 100+ Video Tutorial Library

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August today announced a two-week free trial to its platform and August Academy, a comprehensive library of over 100 video tutorials and lessons designed to help lawyers adopt and master AI in their practice.

For the first time, solo attorneys and small to midsize firms can access the same capabilities as large law firms without the traditional barriers of lengthy implementations, expensive training programs, or dedicated IT staff.

Small to midsize firms can now access the same capabilities as large law firms without long implementations or training

Nearly three out of four lawyers work at solo practices or small law firms. But traditional legal AI vendors have locked them out with lengthy sales cycles, expensive implementations, and enterprise pricing that only BigLaw can afford. August's new model flips this approach. Lawyers can sign up today, receive two weeks free, and immediately start using AI across their entire workflow, from drafting motions and demand letters to due diligence extraction to reviewing contracts with playbooks generated through precedent. August Academy provides the guidance to make that adoption successful, with practical lessons covering everything from document review strategies to advanced research techniques.

"August has become a really valuable partner to how I work," said Patricia Wolfe, Shareholder at Hunt Ortmann Attorneys at Law. "The platform quickly and easily handles the tedious parts of discovery work, like drafting discovery requests, summarizing depositions, and running deposition transcript searches for key terms, so that I can focus on the high level strategic decisions that actually require legal expertise. I'm excited for other attorneys to try this powerful tool."

August handles the tedious tasks that eat up billable hours and don't require legal judgment. The platform natively ingests documents, extracts data, applies firm standards, and generates first drafts so lawyers can focus on strategy, client relationships, and the substantive legal decisions that matter. Unlike point solutions that handle isolated tasks, August works across a lawyer's entire workflow:

Drafting and document creation – Generate demand letters, motions, briefs, and other legal documents that match your firm's style and formatting standards.

Tabular review and data extraction – Process large document sets into structured tables for due diligence, contract analysis, and discovery work, with results that can be easily filtered and analyzed.

Playbook-based contract review – Create custom playbooks from your precedent deals, then apply them consistently across new contracts to flag issues and suggest redlines based on your firm's standards.

Deep Microsoft integration – Work seamlessly across Word, Outlook, and SharePoint with full context preservation, so August understands your documents, emails, and matters without switching platforms or losing track of what you're working on.

"Most legal AI has been built for Am Law 50 firms. That means the solo practitioner in Anchorage or the three-partner firm in Austin gets left behind," said Thomas Bueler-Faudree, co-founder of August. "I worked for an attorney in Alaska at a small firm where a tool like this would have been invaluable, but the barriers to entry were impossibly high. We built August to change that. Any lawyer can sign up right now and start getting work done immediately, with August Academy there to help them learn as they go."

August Academy provides tutorials and practical examples to use AI that help lawyers from solo practices to large firms to understand not just how to use the technology, but when and why to apply it. Lessons can be filtered by practice area, use cases, and comfort level with AI. The library is continuously updated with new content as August adds capabilities and as the legal AI landscape evolves. August worked with leading curriculum designers and legal professionals to develop a thoughtful and interactive learning experience that helps attorneys learn how to use AI responsibly.

The two-week free trial includes full platform access and all August Academy content, with no credit card required. Those interested can start their free trial today at https://app.august.law/sign-up

August is a legal AI workspace that helps lawyers handle the full spectrum of their work, from drafting and redlining to research and client communication. Unlike tools that solve isolated tasks, August works across a lawyer's entire workflow with context that moves seamlessly between web, email, and documents. The company has raised $7M in funding from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Pear VC, Afore Capital, Stanford Law School, and executives at OpenAI, Bain Capital Ventures, and Ramp, and serves law firms ranging from solo practitioners to midsize practices. Learn more at www.august.law.

