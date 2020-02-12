August Leadership - A New Brand For A New Decade
One of the fastest growing executive search firms announces its new name today, to reflect its integrated global platform
Feb 12, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ward Howell USA has changed its name to August Leadership. The new brand positions the firm as a unique, powerful force in executive search worldwide.
The executive search industry was established in the USA in the 1950s by management consultants. In the last 60 years, very little has changed in the way search firms operate. In 2020, clients and candidates demand and deserve something better. Several industry leaders and the Ward Howell USA partners have joined forces and disrupted the traditional models. The firm has a genuinely integrated global platform that is attracting the strongest players in search.
"The word 'August' conveys someone who is respected, dignified, and impressive. Our clients tell us that we deliver 'August' leaders, focusing on relationships rather than transactions. We're doing our life's work to help our clients do theirs," said Asad Haider, CEO, August Leadership.
"Diversity is at our core. We come from many countries, backgrounds, and life journeys. We know how to bring diversity to an organization. We've done this in our own firm, where two-thirds of the board are women, and we always present a diverse slate," said Kimberly Bishop, Chairman Advisory Board and Managing Partner.
August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide.
August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide.
www.augustleadership.com For further information, please contact: sana.mujtaba@augustleadership.com
SOURCE August Leadership
Share this article