August Leadership - A New Brand For A New Decade

"The word 'August' conveys someone who is respected, dignified, and impressive. Our clients tell us that we deliver 'August' leaders, focusing on relationships rather than transactions. We're doing our life's work to help our clients do theirs," said Asad Haider, CEO, August Leadership.

"Diversity is at our core. We come from many countries, backgrounds, and life journeys. We know how to bring diversity to an organization. We've done this in our own firm, where two-thirds of the board are women, and we always present a diverse slate," said Kimberly Bishop, Chairman Advisory Board and Managing Partner.

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide.

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide.

www.augustleadership.com For further information, please contact: sana.mujtaba@augustleadership.com

SOURCE August Leadership

Related Links

https://augustleadership.com

