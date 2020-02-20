August Leadership Commits to Achieving Gender Parity by 2030

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today August Leadership, a global executive search firm, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity throughout its corporate leadership structure by 2030.

"We are proud to partner with the Paradigm for Parity® movement and work towards fully addressing the gender imbalance prevalent in corporate leadership positions," said Kimberly Bishop, Managing Partner & Chairman of Advisory Board.

Asad Haider, Founder & CEO said, "We are committed to catalyzing change through implementing the 5-Point Paradigm for Parity® Action Plan, which lays out proactive steps for companies to take in order to curb workplace inequality. We look forward to working with the coalition and the other companies that have joined the movement to accelerate the pace of achieving gender parity."

August Leadership has committed to:

Eliminating or minimizing unconscious bias in the workplace;

Significantly increase the number of women in senior operating roles, with the near-term goal of at least 30% representation in all leadership groups;

Measuring targets and maintaining accountability by providing regular progress reports.

Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office; and

Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success.

About August Leadership

August Leadership was born from a belief that executive search could be better and is united by the mission to think differently about search.

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. www.augustleadership.com

