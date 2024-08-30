AUGUST LEADERSHIP CONTINUES TO INNOVATE AND GROW WITH TWO NEW PRACTICES

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- August Leadership, the premier global executive search and leadership advisory firm, continues to grow with two new specialized practices: Media & Entertainment, and Legal. Leading these efforts are three accomplished partners: Marina Paganucci, John Zaffarano, and Glenn Tannous.

Marina Paganucci, Partner spearheading the Media & Entertainment practice Glenn Tannous, Partner spearheading the Legal practice John Zaffarano, Partner spearheading the Media & Entertainment practice

Legal

Glenn Tannous brings over 13 years of experience from Major, Lindsey & Africa and more than two decades of success in placing legal counsel within top corporations and law firms. His experience covers a range of industries, from Biotech and Pharmaceuticals to High-tech, Finance, Healthcare, and beyond.

"Unlike traditional firms where legal search is a standalone specialty, August Leadership integrates its legal search practice with other industry practices and board advisory, acting as a trusted advisor. This cross-functional expertise sets our legal search practice apart," he explained.

As a partner, Glenn maps out the legal needs of C-suite executives, boards, HR, and legal leaders across industries. He collaborates with law firm leaders to drive growth, facilitate group transitions, and establish new offices globally for AmLaw 100 and 200 clients.

Media & Entertainment

Marina Paganucci and John Zaffarano teamed up and joined the firm to spearhead the Media & Entertainment practice which spans leadership and talent within film, TV, streaming, VFX, VR/AR, video games, eSports, live events, sports, and gaming.

"Our Media and Entertainment practice is strategically located in Los Angeles, the epicenter of the entertainment world. With this practice, we are leveraging the regional footprint of August Leadership to serve the high-growth markets such as Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific," Marina emphasized.

Before joining August Leadership, Marina was the Global Head of Talent Acquisition for the world's largest entertainment marketing agency, facilitating leadership hires, M&A-driven expansion, and global office openings. She founded an executive search firm specializing in video games, media, entertainment, and advertising.

John Zaffarano began as Executive Director in international film marketing at Fox Filmed Entertainment and held leadership roles at top Hollywood agencies, including Picture Production Company International, Cimarron Group, Trailer Park Group, Mob Scene, and Amazon MGM Studios. John has been key in recruiting executive leaders in entertainment.

Founded in 2020, August Leadership is a New York City-based global executive search and leadership advisory firm committed to fostering purpose-driven, people-oriented, forward-looking leadership globally and across industries through Partner-led, cross-functional search without restrictions. August Leadership operates out of 32 cities around the world.

WWW.AUGUSTLEADERSHIP.COM

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE August Leadership