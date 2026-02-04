Augusta and Homecare Pro Formalize Preferred Partnership to Streamline Hiring, Onboarding, and Compliance for Home Care Agencies

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusta, a leading caregiver recruiting platform purpose built for home care agencies to attract, identify and interview the top caregiver applicants, and Homecare Pro, a caregiver onboarding, HR automation and compliance solution for home care, have announced a new preferred partnership agreement. Built on a pre-existing professional relationship, this partnership strengthens the end-to-end hiring and onboarding experience offering new depths of automation for home care agencies in North America.

Augusta and Homecare Pro's preferred partnership bring together two purpose-built home care solutions to streamline recruiting, onboarding, and ongoing compliance.

Together, Augusta and Homecare Pro enable agencies to automate their hiring funnel from application and interview through onboarding and ongoing compliance. By connecting best-in-class recruiting with seamless HR administration, this partnership helps agencies staff faster, reduce administrative burden, and grow with confidence—without sacrificing compliance or caregiver quality.

"Augusta and Homecare Pro are a formidable pairing," said Connor Adams, Founder of Homecare Pro. "Our values align closely—we're both purpose-built for home care, focused on user experience, and automation that supports real operational needs. Together, we're giving agencies a streamlined recruiting and onboarding experience that removes friction and helps them focus on delivering great care."

Both Augusta and Homecare Pro work exclusively with home care agencies, allowing each company to stay ahead of industry changes, compliance requirements, and market trends. Their shared focus and complementary solutions make it easy for customers to adopt both platforms, while the existing integration allows caregivers to move seamlessly from recruiting into onboarding without duplicate data entry or manual work.

"We're pleased to formalize a preferred partnership with Homecare Pro," said Jen Waldron, Co-Founder of Augusta. "It's important to align closely with the companies we integrate with. When I recommend Homecare Pro to Augusta customers, I can do so with complete confidence, knowing their onboarding and compliance will be in good hands—and the same is true for Homecare Pro customers coming to Augusta. This partnership ensures agencies get a cohesive, end-to-end experience from day one."

About Homecare Pro

Homecare Pro is an HR automation platform built exclusively for home care agencies. From interview to orientation, Homecare Pro simplifies complex administrative workflows so agencies can staff faster, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. By managing documentation, tracking, and compliance processes, Homecare Pro helps agencies stay on track so they can focus more time on caregivers and clients.

About Augusta

Augusta automates recruitment marketing, enabling care agencies to hire right—not just fast. Using applicant data and a people-first approach, powered by AI-analysis, Augusta matches agencies with their most qualified caregiver candidates so teams can focus on meaningful connections while they improve their hiring practices.

