AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES LOAN EXTENSION

News provided by

Augusta Gold Corp.

Jun 28, 2024, 18:29 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE:11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the maturity date of its loan (the "Loan") with Augusta Investments Inc. (the "Lender") to September 30, 2024 (the "Extension"). In connection with the Extension, the Company paid an extension fee to the Lender of US$30,399.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Also from this source

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all ...
AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES LOAN INCREASE AND EXTENSION; APPOINTMENT OF TY MINNICK AS INTERIM CFO

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES LOAN INCREASE AND EXTENSION; APPOINTMENT OF TY MINNICK AS INTERIM CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE:11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics