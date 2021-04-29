Augusta Gold Announces Montgomery-Shoshone Drill Results Including 0.76 G/t Au Over 32.5m

Down-dip extension of the Polaris Vein 50 meters below historic drilling with hole BFG21-MS13 returning 32.5 meters assaying 0.76 g/t Au.

Extension of the Polaris Vein 175 meters south from the historic pit with hole BFG21-MS11 returning 60.7 meters assaying 0.35 g/t Au before the hole was lost due to poor conditions in the vein zone.

Down-dip extension of mineralization in the Montgomery-Shoshone Vein Zone (MS Vein Zone), with hole BFG21-MS10 returning 26.2 meters assaying 0.52 g/t Au.

Key Mineralized intervals from the Polaris Vein:

32.5 meters assaying 0.76 g/t Au



60.7 meters assaying 0.35 g/t Au



27.3 meters assaying 0.42 g/t Au

Key Mineralized intervals from the MS Vein Zone:

26.2 meters assaying 0.52 g/t Au



39.6 meters assaying 0.34 g/t Au



13.2 meters assaying 1.30 g/t Au



41.1 meters assaying 0.35 g/t Au

Don Taylor, President and CEO commented: "The initial results from our 2021 exploration program have clearly demonstrated the expansion potential around the Montgomery-Shoshone historic pit area. We are encouraged by these results and see the potential to further add incremental ounces and reduce the strip ratio for the currently outlined resource. Exploration continues at the site with four drill rigs tasked to expand the resource and collect required geotechnical and metallurgical samples as we advance the Bullfrog project to development. Current plans are to release a comprehensive resource update in early Q3 and a Mine Plan of Operations in early 2022."

The Montgomery-Shoshone target is located approximately 1.5 km north-east of the Bullfrog pit, it was historically operated as an underground mine and subsequently an open pit until low gold prices caused operations to cease in 1997. The target is coincident with two principal structures, the Polaris Vein and Montgomery-Shoshone Vein Zone (Figures 1 through 6). Gold mineralization occurs in quartz veins, hydrothermal breccias and zones of strong stockwork veining. The current drill program continues to test for extensions of remnant mineralization below and adjacent to the historic pit as well as testing several near surface mineralized trends along strike.

Table 1: Key Intercepts in Current Montgomery-Shoshone Drill Holes

HoleID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zone BFG20-MS01 114.8 154.4 39.6 0.34 2.82 MS Vein Zone BFG20-MS01 246.2 259.4 13.2 1.30 2.79 MS Vein Zone BFG20-MS01 275.2 284.8 9.5 0.89 5.60 MS Vein Zone

BFG21-MS02 125.6 166.6 41.1 0.35 1.39 MS Vein Zone BFG21-MS02 229.7 254.0 24.3 0.31 0.23 MS Vein Zone BFG21-MS02 298.3 310.5 12.2 0.22 0.55 MS Vein Zone

BFG21-MS03 105.2 115.4 10.2 0.49 0.37 Polaris Vein

BFG21-MS04 121.2 122.7 1.5 0.60 0.50 Other













BFG21-MS05 100.0 103.0 3.0 0.39 0.35 MS Vein Zone

BFG21-MS06 NSV Other

BFG21-MS07 150.0 151.5 1.5 0.29 1.50 MS Vein Zone BFG21-MS07 175.9 177.3 1.5 0.35 0.10 MS Vein Zone

BFG21-MS08 NSV Other

BFG21-MS09 81.8 109.1 27.3 0.42 5.03 Polaris Vein including 93.9 98.5 4.6 1.10 13.22 Polaris Vein BFG21-MS09 133.5 141.1 7.6 0.19 0.94 Polaris Vein BFG21-MS09 164.0 168.2 4.2 0.27 0.10 Polaris Vein BFG21-MS09 179.7 185.3 5.6 0.39 0.27 Polaris Vein

BFG21-MS10 203.0 229.2 26.2 0.52 3.29 MS Vein Zone including 216.5 219.5 3.0 1.38 5.34 MS Vein Zone and including 224.0 229.2 5.2 0.90 8.66 MS Vein Zone

BFG21-MS11 79.8 84.3 4.6 0.23 0.33 Polaris Vein BFG21-MS11 99.3 160.0 60.7 0.35 2.12 Polaris Vein Hole Lost in Polaris Vn Zone @ 161.24 m

BFG21-MS12 170.1 184.5 14.4 0.26 0.44 Polaris Vein

BFG21-MS13 105.5 116.3 10.9 0.39 0.55 MS Vein Zone including 105.9 108.2 2.3 0.91 0.75 MS Vein Zone BFG21-MS13 179.2 211.8 32.5 0.76 1.58 Polaris Vein including 183.8 192.4 8.6 1.86 4.61 Polaris Vein

Note: 1. It is not possible to determine the true width of the zone(s) based on the drill density and no representation is made here regarding true width of the zone(s). 2. Significant intervals were summarized using a 0.18 g/t Au cut-off.

Table 2: Collar Locations for New Drill Holes

HoleID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth BFG20-MS01 516813 4085341 1227 502.0 -55 114 BFG21-MS02 516813 4085341 1227 624.2 -70 114 BFG21-MS03 516740 4085123 1144 245.7 -80 115 BFG21-MS04 516910 4084899 1272 499.0 -57 115 BFG21-MS05 517094 4085409 1220 648.6 -60 114 BFG21-MS06 516910 4084899 1272 449.9 -45 115 BFG21-MS07 517094 4085409 1220 560.5 -85 114 BFG21-MS08 516894 4084854 1272 432.2 -65 115 BFG21-MS09 516756 4084917 1242 392.3 -45 115 BFG21-MS10 517009 4085399 1223 161.2 -85 114 BFG21-MS11 516756 4084917 1242 161.2 -65 115 BFG21-MS12 516626 4084977 1199 295.0 -45 115 BFG21-MS13 516665 4085194 1199 350.2 -45 114

Note: 1. The coordinates are in NAD83 11N Datum.

Footnotes:

1) Estimated by Tetra Tech Inc. in August 2017 using a $1,200/oz gold price, 72% heap leach recovery and a 0.36 g/t cut off grade. Excludes significant additional lower grade mineralization within base case pit shells. For further information, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Bullfrog Gold Project, Nye County Nevada" with an effective date of February 22, 2021. See Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Below.

2) Refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bullfrog Gold Project, Nye County Nevada" with an effective date of February 22, 2021 for the parameters of the $1,200/oz pit shell.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at Paragon Geochemistry ("Paragon"), an independent ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Sparks, Nevada. Paragon prepares a pulp of all samples for analysis at their analytical lab. Paragon analyzes the pulp sample by 30 g fire assay with an aqua regia digestion and ICP-OES finish, samples in which gold is greater than 3 ppm are re-run using fire assay with a gravimetric finish, reported in ppm. All samples are analyzed by multi-element aqua regia digestion (35AR-OES for 35 elements) with an ICP – OES finish.

The Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release and the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the scientific and technical information has been reviewed, verified and approved by Scott Burkett, Vice President, Exploration of Augusta Gold who is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The data was verified using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is a rapidly growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits and has further identified significant additional mineralization around the existing pits and defined several exploration targets that could further enhance the Project. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

Forward Looking Statements

