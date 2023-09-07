AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp.

07 Sep, 2023, 19:50 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's management information circular and proxy statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"), have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • Approving on an advisory, non-binding basis the resolutions regarding the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as described in the Proxy Statement; and
  • Approving the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") set forth as Appendix B to the Proxy Statement and the reincorporation of the Company in the State of Nevada pursuant to a merger with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company as set forth in the Merger Agreement and as more particularly set out in the Proxy Statement.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee 

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Richard Warke

45,359,936

99.94 %

28,386

0.06 %

Donald Taylor

45,362,678

99.94 %

25,644

0.06 %

Lenard Boggio

45,342,308

99.90 %

46,014

0.10 %

John Boehner

45,290,762

99.79 %

97,560

0.21 %

Daniel Earle

45,348,272

99.91 %

40,050

0.09 %

Poonam Puri

45,333,296

99.88 %

55,026

0.12 %


About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

