Augusta Precious Metals Celebrates Precious Metal Rise with Christmas in July Promotion

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the recent rise of precious metals and Christmas in July, Augusta Precious Metals – a recognized leader in the gold IRA industry – announced today they will be running a special promotion from July 15 – 31 where they will offer up to $3,000 of free silver for every qualified purchase.

This announcement comes after the recent surge in the precious metal market, where gold rose to $1,400 per ounce and silver climbed to $15.15 per ounce. According to Augusta Precious Metals' CEO Isaac Nuriani, this historic surge makes it even more clear that precious metals are a fantastic way to diversify and safeguard a portfolio, especially for retirement.

"The current global trade environment and this historic surge in value have led to renewed interest in precious metals. For those new to precious metals as well as those looking to expand their existing portfolio," said Nuriani. "We're very excited to help them with this process by giving them free silver to get them started."

By calling an Augusta Precious Metal representative (800-700-1008) and placing an order for any premium gold and/or premium silver coins, purchasers will get free silver with their order. Individuals who wish to learn more about diversifying their portfolio with precious metals can visit https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com.

ABOUT AUGUSTA PRECIOUS METALS

A thought leader and respected provider of gold, silver and other precious metals products, including gold IRAs and silver IRAs, Augusta Precious Metals is committed to helping Americans protect their hard-earned assets by making the gold and silver buying process affordable, easy, and personal. The Nuriani family has thrived in the gold and silver business for more than 40 years with great integrity, providing knowledgeable, friendly and transparent personal service. Read the company's more than 98% five-star reviews at Trustlink.org. Learn more about Augusta Precious metals gold IRA products and services at Augustapreciousmetals.com.

