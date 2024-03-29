Augusta Sportswear Brands and Founder Sport Group Launch New Corporate Identity

New leadership team draws on strengths of both businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusta Sportswear Brands ("ASB") and Founder Sport Group ("FSG") today announced the combined company's new corporate identity, Momentec Brands, and tagline "Outfitting Moments that Matter."

ASB and FSG were recently acquired by investment firm Platinum Equity.

Momentec Brands emerges as a leading supplier of team uniforms, off-field performance wear and fan apparel tailored for the youth and recreational sports markets. Momentec Brands will continue its unwavering commitment to provide its customers superior service by maximizing the strength of the two organizations in customer care, distribution and the critical day-to-day "count on us" execution. Our core objective is to become your easiest partner to buy from, breaking down complexity and making designing and buying even custom uniforms a simple and fun experience.

FSG CEO John Anton will serve as CEO of Momentec Brands and ASB CEO David Elliott will serve as Vice Chairman of the company, both positions effective April 1, 2024.

"We are excited to announce the rebranding of the combined company as Momentec Brands. Momentec represents a bold step forward in our journey towards redefining the uniform and sportswear industry while delivering exceptional service for our customers," said Anton. "Our mission is to fuel our customers and partners with innovative solutions, delivering unparalleled speed, ease and value to outfit the moments that matter."

The name Momentec pays homage to the rich traditions and legacies of both ASB and FSG with a nod to the momentum these companies created in the marketplace over the years. The name also embraces a spirit of innovation as the company strives to inject cutting edge technology into all aspects of the design and ordering process to simplify the customer experience.

"I am grateful to have served as CEO of ASB for the past eight years," said Elliott. "As I transition into the role of Vice Chairman, I am filled with gratitude for the remarkable journey we've undertaken at ASB. It has been an honor to serve as CEO, and I am excited to continue contributing to Momentec's success in this new capacity. I look forward to continuing to support John and the executive leadership team as Vice Chairman, building on the strong Momentec Brands foundation."

Momentec Brands also announced several other leadership changes that will also take effect April 1, 2024:

ASB's current Chief Commercial Officer, Derek Ernst, will be promoted to Momentec's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Ernst will preside over Momentec's strategic accounts, on-field, off-field, league and digital sales teams, as well as both marketing and product development departments, ensuring cohesive direction and alignment across all facets of the sales chain.

Dave Binley, FSG's Chief Operating Officer (COO), will serve as Momentec's COO, steering the company's manufacturing, distribution, supply chain and operations.

Julie Parker, FSG's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), will be promoted to the position of CHRO. In her expanded role, Julie will lead Momentec's strategic HR initiatives, aligning them with our organizational goals and values.

ASB executive leadership member, Marty Bruce, is promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO), in which he will lead Momentec's application development, technology infrastructure and customer delivery systems.

Patrick O'Neill, FSG's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Key Accounts is promoted to Chief Business Development Officer overseeing Momentec's push into new markets and leading Momentec's strategic integration initiatives.

About Momentec Brands:

Momentec Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of customizable high-performance uniforms, training apparel, and fanwear for teams, coaches, athletes, and fans. Its brands include Badger Sport, Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletic, Prosphere, Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, Russell Athletic, Pacific Headwear, and High Five (collectively "Momentec Brands"). Momentec focuses on fueling performance, and outfit and the moments that matter. Momentec Brands will continue to operate Augustasportswear.com and foundersport.com thru 2024 into 2025 when one combined website experience at momentecbrands.com will go live in Q1 2025.

David Goerke, VP, Marketing and Communications

Momentec Brands

425 Park West

Grovetown, GA 30813

[email protected]

SOURCE Momentec Brands