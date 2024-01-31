AuguStar Financial receives Wealth Exemplar Award

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStarSM Financial is the proud recipient of the Wealth Solutions Report 2024 Wealth Exemplar Award, announced January 29, in the category of Insurance & Annuities Solutions Provider of the Year. AuguStar was recognized for its innovative approach to its newly launched brand. AuguStar redefines financial planning by infusing a fresh perspective, making conversations more approachable, comprehensible, and enjoyable for clients envisioning their desired financial future.

As a part of the Constellation Insurance family, the company entered the market with enthusiasm, introducing a distinctive brand that set it apart from its competitors. "Before launching our brand, we looked at the marketplace and found virtually everyone looked the same," says Cliff Jack, AuguStar Retirement president and CEO. "Our difference is apparent starting with our new client-facing website and brand image. Combined with our competitive, innovative, and approachable product design matched with friendly, exceptional service, it results in a unique experience."

AuguStar further built upon its suite of life insurance which includes a highly competitive indexed universal life insurance product and an inventive indexed whole life product, venturing beyond traditional distribution into the life insurance brokerage space. The company's commitment to growth is evident in the recent launch of these products on new technology platforms, simplifying accessibility for financial professionals to present them to their clients.

Propelled by the success of its competitive fixed indexed and multi-year guaranteed annuities, AuguStar is set to promote a diverse range of annuity products across all distribution channels in the next several quarters. It offers a comprehensive approach to sales enablement and strategic agreements with mid- to large-tier selling partners including independent advisors, IMOs, banks and broker-dealers.

The WSR Wealth Exemplar Awards celebrate excellence in the wealth management industry, honoring outstanding firms across multiple categories, trendsetting, and industry-shaping M&A transactions. AuguStar Financial's recognition as the recipient of the WSR Wealth Exemplar Award highlights its dedication to providing innovative financial solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

AuguStarSM Financial markets life insurance and annuity products through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution, independent marketing organizations, banks and broker-dealers. AuguStar Financial is part of the Constellation Insurance family of companies. As of December 31, 2022, Constellation's family of companies has over $34 billion in total assets under management. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing over C$649 billion in net assets, including over C$139 billion in private capital investments. More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

