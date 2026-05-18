AuguStar Retirement expands annuity platform with launch of StarStream Variable Annuity

New variable annuity adds flexible income planning options for financial professionals

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStar Retirement has expanded its annuity lineup with the launch of StarStream® Variable Annuity, a new solution designed to support retirement income planning for clients with varying goals and timelines.

"StarStream reflects our commitment to supporting our clients and financial professionals as a long-term retirement and income planning partner, with a comprehensive lineup and a streamlined, client-focused experience," said Cliff Jack, president and CEO, AuguStar Retirement.

Designed to support confident retirement income planning, StarStream offers multiple income approaches within a single product framework, allowing clients and financial professionals to align solutions with client priorities such as predictable income, legacy planning or income timing.

"StarStream was developed to offer clients maximum flexibility and choice," said Marc Socol, chief revenue officer, AuguStar Retirement. "By offering multiple income designs on one chassis, we're giving clients and their financial professionals the ability to tailor solutions more efficiently while simplifying planning and implementation, all in one product set."

Four distinct income designs

The StarStream Variable Annuity offers four leading income benefits on a single chassis, allowing financial professionals to select one living benefit at issue, each designed to support a distinct retirement income objective1:

Level : Designed to provide steady, predictable lifetime income

: Designed to provide steady, predictable lifetime income Protector: Combines steady lifetime income with an enhanced protected death benefit to support legacy goals

Combines steady lifetime income with an enhanced protected death benefit to support legacy goals Boost: Offers higher withdrawals earlier in retirement, with lower withdrawals later

Offers higher withdrawals earlier in retirement, with lower withdrawals later Daily: Looks back at daily step-ups to capture market gains, allowing a potentially greater benefit base

The four options are available within a single product structure, enabling financial professionals to address a range of client scenarios without changing platforms or contracts.

Designed for flexibility and confidence

StarStream supports both near‑ and long‑term income strategies, including opportunities to increase future withdrawal rates when income is deferred. The product provides access to a diversified investment lineup that includes equity, fixed income and a fixed account, subject to allocation requirements when an optional benefit is elected.

AuguStar Retirement positions StarStream as part of its broader annuity suite, designed to support consultative planning conversations and improve efficiency.

Financial professionals can learn more about how StarStream can be adapted for various client needs by visiting https://augustarfinancial.com/starstream-va-overview-client/.

About AuguStar Retirement

AuguStar Retirement markets variable, fixed index and multi-year guaranteed annuities through banks, brokers/dealers, independent marketing organizations and insurance professionals. AuguStar Retirement is a member of the Constellation family of businesses, which also includes AuguStar Life, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing CA$796 billion in net assets, including CA$136 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2025). More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

1 Optional living benefits are available for an additional cost and subject to specific terms, conditions, and limitations.

Products issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company. Guarantees are based upon the claims-paying ability of AuguStar Life Insurance Company, a member of the Constellation Insurance, Inc. family of companies. Guarantees do not apply to the investment performance or account value of the variable portfolios. As with any investment, investing in variable portfolios involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Product availability, including features and benefits, varies by state. Issuer is not licensed to conduct business in New York. StarStream variable annuity ICC25-VA-1 and ICC25-VA-1U is distributed by AuguStar Distributors, Inc., Member FINRA.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE AuguStar Retirement