Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions Partners with Les Dames d'Escoffier International, Led by LDEI Italy, to Expand Access to Culinary & Hospitality Training Tools

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions (AEGS), a leading provider of culinary and hospitality workforce-development tools, today announced a new initiative launched in alignment with Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), initiated through the organization's Italy Chapter. The initiative offers LDEI's global membership access to AEGS's flexible, online training platform designed to support skill development and staff retention across the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

Through this collaboration, AEGS is offering access to its ESource online training library — including micro-courses, technique videos and professional-development modules — to all members of LDEI. The online, mobile-friendly platform helps organizations upskill teams, foster continuous learning and strengthen workforce engagement through customizable, scalable tools accessible anytime, anywhere.

By providing LDEI members with access to AEGS's platform, the collaboration helps address three critical workforce issues: recruitment, upskilling and retention. Flexible, on-demand training helps staff apply new knowledge quickly, feel supported in their career path and remain engaged — reducing turnover and strengthening long-term performance. This partnership supports the larger talent ecosystem of Triumph Higher Education Group – which includes AEGS, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Gecko Hospitality, helping advance industry recruiting goals by strengthening the link between education and career opportunity.

"Les Dames d'Escoffier International is home to some of the most accomplished and influential women in food and hospitality," said Nicole Bertelli, director of partner services at AEGS. "Both organizations share a commitment to education, leadership, and advancing the culinary and hospitality professions," added Bertelli. "By extending access to training tools, mentorship resources and job placement opportunities through Gecko Hospitality, we are helping empower leaders to elevate teams, develop high-performing, growth-focused workplaces, and the next generation of hospitality professionals."

The initiative comes at a time when workforce development and employee retention remain top priorities across the hospitality sector. Industry data show that training and upskilling opportunities play a significant role in keeping employees engaged and reducing turnover — a challenge that continues to affect restaurants, hotels, and other service-driven organizations worldwide.

Research underscores the value of professional development in today's hospitality environment. According to data shared by AEGS:

More than three-quarters (77%) of organizations experienced difficulty recruiting full-time regular positions in 2024. SHRM.org

Roughly 27 % of food and beverage employees are enrolled in school while working, compared with just 10 % in the overall U.S. workforce—highlighting the need for flexible, career-friendly tools Restaurant.org

In the hospitality industry, staff separations were at 5.9 % in January 2024 compared to a 3.4% average across all industries, underscoring the retention challenge.

Founded in 1976, Les Dames d'Escoffier International is a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the food, beverage and hospitality industries. Its mission is "to inspire, advance and support women in food, beverage and hospitality to achieve excellence in leadership and philanthropy." With more than 2,800 members across over 40 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and Italy, the organization is globally recognized for its commitment to mentorship, scholarship and the advancement of women professionals.

"We know that many of our members not only lead businesses, restaurants and hospitality venues – they are also making hiring decisions," said Silvia Mariani, past president and a founder and board member of LDEI Italy Chapter. "This partnership with AEGS aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering women in the culinary and hospitality professions and equipping our members to lead in a rapidly evolving industry."

Together, the organizations aim to strengthen the talent pipeline by connecting training, leadership and career opportunities.

"This collaboration reflects the spirit of innovation and shared purpose that defines our chapter and Les Dames globally," said Patrizia Vigolo, current president of the LDEI Italy Chapter. "We are proud to help launch this partnership and look forward to the positive impact it will have on professional growth, leadership development and the future of our industry."

Why the collaboration matters:

Enables LDEI members to access a curated library of on-demand training modules tailored for culinary and hospitality professionals.





Strengthens a broader talent ecosystem by connecting education, training and recruitment through AEGS and Gecko Hospitality





Supports workforce development, including upskilling, staff retention and talent cultivation during a time of industry disruption.





Leverages AEGS's expertise in hospitality-specific training and LDEI's broad network of women leaders, mentors and professionals.





Addresses the learning and development gap within the food service sector, where flexible online training has increasingly become a differentiator in retaining talent.

About Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions and Gecko Hospitality

Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions (Escoffier Global), a sister company of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and part of the Triumph Higher Education Group LLC, provides hiring and workforce training solutions for the culinary and hospitality industry through customizable tools, including its ESource on-demand training platform and EConnect job board. Based in Fort Myers, Florida, Gecko Hospitality is one of the largest recruiting firms dedicated solely to the hospitality and restaurant industry, connecting top-tier talent with employers nationwide. Together, the organizations support a comprehensive talent ecosystem linking education, training and recruitment.

Learn more at escoffierglobal.com and geckohospitality.com.

About Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI):

LDEI is a philanthropic association of women leaders in the food, beverage and hospitality industries. The organization supports education, advocacy and philanthropy while fostering excellence and leadership among women in these fields. Its guiding principles include mentoring, life-long learning and professional development. For more information visit https://ldei.org/ .

