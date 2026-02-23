AUI Acquires Quack AI, Developer of AI Customer Service Agent Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUI, the company behind Apollo-1, the world's first neuro-symbolic artificial intelligence model, has acquired Quack AI, which developed a specialized technology for operating AI agents for customer service. The agreement is expected to double the size of AUI's Israeli R&D team in Tel Aviv.

Quack AI Acquisition (PRNewsfoto/Augmented Intelligence (AUI) Inc.)

Quack AI was founded in 2023 by Nadav Kemper, CEO, and Aviram Roisman, CTO, and currently employs 15 people. The company participated in the Fusion accelerator program and raised approximately $7 million in a seed round led by Hanaco Ventures and Storytime Capital, with participation from Fusion VC, Savyon Ventures, SeedIL Ventures, and additional private investors, including Dan Adika, Founder and CEO of WalkMe.

Quack AI builds trainable AI agents used by companies across various industries to improve and automate their support processes. The agents proactively identify and resolve customer issues at an early stage, before they escalate. The platform also enables training agents to handle complex topics requiring specialized expertise. The company's platform serves dozens of global customers, including Artlist, Yotpo, WalkMe, and Hologram. Quack AI customers will continue to receive full and uninterrupted service, now backed by AUI's infrastructure, resources, and technology.

Augmented Intelligence (AUI) was founded in 2017 by Ohad Elhelo, CEO, and Ori Cohen, Chief Product Officer, and has raised $60 million to date. The company developed Apollo-1, the world's first neuro-symbolic AI model, which combines two approaches: large language models (LLMs), used to understand user messages and generate responses, and symbolic computation, used for decision-making and logic execution.

This combination enables the system to successfully manage task-oriented conversations, interactions in which agents are required to perform tasks on behalf of organizations in front of their customers, such as opening a bank account or completing online purchases through natural dialogue. Task-oriented conversations that require agents to follow deterministic instructions have remained an unresolved challenge for standard large language models. This stands in contrast to open-ended dialogue ode generation, areas dominated by models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.

AUI operates in strategic partnership with Google and serves companies across regulated industries, from automotive and insurance to retail and e-commerce, including Fortune 500 companies. The company employs approximately 60 people in Israel and the United States.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918389/AUI_Quack_AI.jpg

SOURCE Augmented Intelligence (AUI) Inc.