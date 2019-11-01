AUKEY® Announces Omni-Power Charging: The Advanced Fast-Charging Solution For All Your Devices

Charging is something we all have to do every day, but most people are still using outdated charging technology that is slow, bulky, and inefficient. As an example, research has shown that the vast majority of iPhone users are not taking advantage of 18W Power Delivery (PD), and are still using painfully slow 5W standard charging. USB-C and PD are the future of charging. AUKEY ® spearheaded the implementation of USB-C and PD with some of the first products to ever use them, and is now bringing together these and other advanced charging technologies to form a complete charging solution called Omni-Power.

Speed isn't the only characteristic of charging technology that can be improved. The fast charging wall chargers packaged with many phones are bulky and heavy, making them more of a burden to carry around. Chargers making full use of the latest gallium nitride (GaN) technology can be high-powered while still keeping an extremely compact form factor. AUKEY already offers the smallest and lightest PD chargers available, and Omni-Power will continue to push the boundaries in this area.

Omni-Power provides users with the following major benefits:

Faster - Makes full use of USB-C and PD technology to provide the fastest real-world charging performance possible. Recharge an iPhone 11 Pro to 55% in just 30 minutes, or charge a USB-C laptop at top speed.

Smaller - Much more compact than the stock chargers provided with smartphones. AUKEY currently sells the world's smallest 18W PD charger.

Smarter - Dynamic Detect technology by AUKEY® ensures the charger allocates the total available power efficiently across multiple ports.

More energy-efficient - A combination of the above characteristics results in greater charging efficiency and less waste.

Omni-Power covers a wide range of charging solutions, with the common theme being USB Power Delivery and USB-C. The series includes:

Wall chargers - Ultra-compact wall chargers providing powerful USB PD charging. Multiple models include GaN technology for further weight reduction.

Power banks - A wide variety of fast-charging power banks combining USB PD charging with other charging ports and technologies. Includes innovative designs capable of wireless fast charging.

Car chargers - USB Power Delivery in your car, and in the most compact form factor available.

Hubs - USB-C hubs are perfect for expanding the potential of a laptop. A single USB-C port can support an additional display, SD cards, a 100W PD charging port, and extra data ports all at once.

Cables - High-quality USB-C cables with nylon braiding, further strengthened with graphene and Kevlar. Specifically designed to support the high power levels of USB PD.

The Omni-Power series only includes products that are cutting-edge and that provide users with a significant benefit compared to the standard solution. There is no last-gen tech or out-moded designs - only the fastest and most efficient solutions currently available. As charging tech develops, so will Omni-Power, and the very latest innovations will quickly find a place in the series.

