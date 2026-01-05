AUKEY Introduces MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro, Redefining Desktop Charging at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global charging leader AUKEY today introduced the MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro , a powerful 5-in-1 desktop charging station designed for multi-device professionals who demand performance, organization, and premium design in limited desk spaces. By integrating high-output wired charging, Qi2 25W wireless charging, intelligent cable management, a real-time power display, and a precision-engineered adjustable stand into one sleek, space-saving form, the MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro delivers a truly next-level desktop charging experience.

AUKEY MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro

"Modern professionals rely on more devices than ever, yet their desks are getting smaller," said Lu Haichuan, CEO of AUKEY. "The MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro was engineered to solve that contradiction, delivering serious power, intuitive interaction, and refined design in a compact footprint. It's not just a charger, but a rethinking of how desktop power should work."

Power, Control, and Clarity—Engineered for Demanding Workflows

Measuring just 3.76 × 3.76 × 3.07 inches (95.6 × 95.6 × 78 mm), the MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro consolidates desktop charging into a single, highly integrated hub. It features:

Four wired outputs , including one USB-A port, one fixed USB-C port, and two retractable USB-C cables (29.5 inch / 75 cm) for instant access and clutter-free cable management

, including one USB-A port, one fixed USB-C port, and (29.5 inch / 75 cm) for instant access and clutter-free cable management Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging with a 0–65° precision-adjustable stand, enabling users to charge while comfortably viewing notifications, video calls, or content hands-free

with a 0–65° precision-adjustable stand, enabling users to charge while comfortably viewing notifications, video calls, or content hands-free A smart digital display that shows real-time power output for each wired port, as well as total system output, giving users clear visibility and control over their charging status

Powered by advanced GaN technology, the MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro delivers up to 200W of total output with reduced energy loss and improved charging efficiency. The charging station supports multiple mainstream fast-charging protocols, ensuring rapid and efficient power delivery to a wide range of popular devices. Among its wired outputs, the USB-C1 port delivers up to 140W PD 3.1 fast charging, meeting the demands of power-hungry laptops.

The wireless charging stand features a durable aluminum-alloy hinge with a vacuum-coated finish and has been tested for 10,000 adjustment cycles, ensuring long-term stability and smooth operation during daily use.

Charging safety is reinforced through multiple protection mechanisms, including short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature, and over-charging protection, helping safeguard both devices and users during extended use.

The MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro will be available in Q2 2026 with an MSRP of $149.99.

A Glimpse Into AUKEY's CES 2026 Charging Ecosystem

In addition to the MagFusion DeskHive 5X Pro, AUKEY is showcasing new additions and updates within its MagFusion lineup at CES 2026:

MagFusion Ark—CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree

The world's first modular true-wireless charging system with detachable charging spheres that double as portable power banks. • Availability: Q2 2026





The world's first modular true-wireless charging system with detachable charging spheres that double as portable power banks. MagFusion Z Plus

An upgraded Qi2 25W edition of AUKEY's iF and Red Dot Design Award-winning foldable 3-in-1 charger designed for frequent travelers and offering convenient all-in-one charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the go. MSRP: $109.99 • Available now





An upgraded Qi2 25W edition of AUKEY's iF and Red Dot Design Award-winning foldable 3-in-1 charger designed for frequent travelers and offering convenient all-in-one charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods on the go. • MagFusion Reel 10000

A multifunctional Qi2 25W 10,000 mAh wireless power bank featuring a retractable USB-C cable, an adjustable wireless charging stand, and a digital display for power and battery status. MSRP: $89.99 • Availability: Q2 2026





A multifunctional Qi2 25W 10,000 mAh wireless power bank featuring a retractable USB-C cable, an adjustable wireless charging stand, and a digital display for power and battery status. • MagFusion M 5000 Brooklyn Nets Co-Branded Limited Edition

An ultra-slim, collectible 5,000 mAh wireless power bank celebrating AUKEY's 2025–26 partnership with the Brooklyn Nets. • Limited Edition

Visit AUKEY at CES 2026

AUKEY invites attendees to visit Booth 30425 at LVCC South Hall 1, where visitors can experience hands-on demos and recharge their devices at AUKEY's on-site charging zone throughout the show.

For more information, visit AUKEY's official CES 2026 event page: https://www.aukey.com/pages/ces-2026

CONTACT

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Sales Inquiries: [email protected]

About AUKEY

AUKEY designs innovative charging solutions and consumer electronics where advanced technology meets refined aesthetics. With a strong focus on performance, usability, and industrial design, AUKEY creates products that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles.

