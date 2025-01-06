AUKEY UNVEILS TWO NEW PRODUCTS IN AWARD-WINNING MAGFUSION LINE AT CES

Showcases wireless chargers designed to tackle overheating issues, CES Innovation Award winning mobile phone accessories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUKEY, a leading provider of charging technology, will showcase the company's latest innovations in mobile accessories at CES 2025, starting with its line of MagFusion products. Joining the MagFusion series and releasing this week at CES are two brand-new products – MagFusion Titan 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger and the MagFusion UltraSlim 5000 Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. AUKEY will be demonstrating the latest, cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories in the South Hall and at Pepcom Digital Experience!®.

AUKEY’s MagFusion product line including the MagFusion GameFrost, MagFusion Dash Pro, MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, MagFusion Titan 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger and MagFusion UltraSlim 5000 Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (left to right). AUKEY’s MagFusion GameFrost, Track Mate 3 Smart Bluetooth Tracker and Comet Mix 7 300W PD Wall Charger with GaN Technology (left to right) were selected as honorees of the CES Innovation Awards.

The MagFusion Pro active cooling wireless charger line incorporates AUKEY's Omnia-Frez technology, which is designed to tackle overheating issues often seen with fast, wireless charging devices. Combining semiconductor cooling and fan cooling technology, the Omnia-Frez helps reduce charging temperatures by up to 68℉ (20℃) compared to traditional wireless chargers, providing faster, safer and healthier charging for devices. The MagFusion GameFrost was selected as an honoree of the CES Innovation Awards® in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category for its innovative cooling technology and is available for purchase today along with the MagFusion Dash Pro. The MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro will be released tomorrow on January 7, 2025.

In its mission to bring the most innovative mobile accessories to market, AUKEY is unveiling two new products in the MagFusion line at CES: the MagFusion Titan 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger and the MagFusion UltraSlim 5000 Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. These products leverage Qi2 wireless charging and will be available for purchase later this year.

MagFusion Titan 6-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger : Designed for multi-device users or shared use, this new charger can charge six devices simultaneously. It features three wireless charging pads for iPhones, one module for Apple Watch or AirPods, one USB-C port and one USB-A port, providing efficient charging with a thoughtful and minimal design.





: Designed for multi-device users or shared use, this new charger can charge six devices simultaneously. It features three wireless charging pads for iPhones, one module for Apple Watch or AirPods, one USB-C port and one USB-A port, providing efficient charging with a thoughtful and minimal design. MagFusion UltraSlim 5000 Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: Combining style and functionality, featuring a sleek metal case and available in five vibrant colors – Mint Blue, Dawn Peach , Desert Gold, Silver White and Black Gray – this power bank provides a portable charging solution without bulk. In addition to 15W wireless charging, it also supports 20W wired charging.

"We continue to innovate at AUKEY to address some of the most prevalent pain points in mobile charging – overheating and the need for better wireless charging," said David Yunyou Wu, Vice President of AUKEY. "The recognition from the CES Innovation Awards for our revolutionary Omnia-Frez cooling technology showcases the uniqueness of what AUKEY provides to iPhone users. We are thrilled to receive this recognition and unveil some new, exciting wireless charging solutions."

In addition to the MagFusion GameFrost, two other AUKEY products were selected as honorees of the CES Innovation Awards in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category: Track Mate 3 Smart Bluetooth Tracker and the Comet Mix 7 300W PD Wall Charger with GaN Technology. Both products will be available for purchase later this year on AUKEY's website.

Visit AUKEY at the LVCC South Hall 1 30508 at CES 2025 for demos of the latest in wireless charging. At the booth attendees can also take advantage of the AUKEY charging zone. Featuring the latest Comet series chargers and the MagFusion Pro series, guests at the charging zone will be able to test the latest products and recharge their devices if they're running low on power while exploring CES.

You can also visit AUKEY's official website at www.aukey.com to learn more. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics and mobile tech accessories, combining the latest technologies with over a decade of hardware expertise. With a focus on design excellence, reliable performance, and user-friendly experiences, AUKEY continues to expand its product portfolio to complement and elevate the digital lifestyle of its customers.

SOURCE AUKEY