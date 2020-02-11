AUKEY Wins iF Design Award 2020

Usually a car phone mount wouldn't fall into the category of charging products, but the HD-C52 Wireless Charging Phone Mount isn't an ordinary phone mount. It's able to charge a device wirelessly throughout the duration of the journey, meaning users always arrive with a full battery and never have to mess around with cables. Its talents extend beyond charging as it also includes a sophisticated electromagnetic detection system that is able to sense when a phone is placed in it and automatically clamp shut. The use of a supercapacitor means the mechanism works even when the ignition is turned off.

Another wireless-charging winner was the LC-Q11 Fast Wireless Charging Pad, a futuristic Qi wireless charging pad that makes use aviation-grade aluminum alloy for improved durability and cooling. The liquid silicone charging surface is both soft and grippy, meaning devices stay firmly in place and won't get scratched. The cooling vent is well-hidden and helps the product stay cool even when fast-charging at 15W. Both the cooling fan and the lighting can be switched off for night-time use.

The third and final winner was the stylish and futuristic EV-02 Electric Vehicle Charging station, which features an eye-catching conical design. It supports a wide range of EVs from different manufacturers, and the intuitive interface allows users to configure specific charging times, control security, and view charging data. IP67 certification means it can be mounted outdoors and stand up to the wind and rain.

The wireless-charging phone mount is a good example of AUKEY adding Qi wireless charging to products that don't usually feature it, a group also including power banks and USB-C hubs. As for wired charging, the company has also been developing OmniaChip, which is set to appear in a range of USB Power Delivery chargers in Q2 of this year. This power chip uses advanced materials to provide high power outputs from chargers that are incredibly small and light. This is part of a wider trend of AUKEY investing heavily in cutting-edge charging tech and seeking to solidify its position as a charging leader. At next year's iF Design Award consumers can look forward to seeing a whole new range of AUKEY charging tech.

