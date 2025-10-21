Aul Financial Group Welcomes New Financial Advisor

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aul Financial Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Tracey Richardson as our new Financial Advisor. With 22 years of experience across multiple financial institutions, including 17 years as a registered representative and 7 years as an investment advisor representative, Tracey brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to client-centered service.

Tracey has managed significant books of business, including high-net-worth clients, and is adept at comprehensive planning that integrates retirement, tax, legacy, and insurance strategies. Her approach emphasizes building trust and educating clients, which aligns perfectly with Aul Financial Group's values of transparency and client education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to our team," said Steve Aul, President and CEO of Aul Financial Group. "Her extensive experience and dedication to client service make her an excellent fit for our firm. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our clients and our business."

Tracey thrives in collaborative environments and enjoys both business development and direct client engagement, making her well-suited to support Aul Financial Group's ongoing growth and marketing efforts. Her preference for a well-rounded, non-product-limited practice matches Aul's broad service offerings and client-focused culture.

Website: aulfinancialgroup.com

Insurance products are offered through the insurance business Aul Insurance Group, LLC (AIG). Aul Financial Group, LLC is an Investment Advisory practice that offers products and services through Impact Partnership Wealth, LLC (IPW), a Registered Investment Adviser. IPW does not offer insurance products. The insurance products offered by Aul Insurance Group, LLC (AIG) are not subject to Investment Advisor requirements. IPW and Aul Insurance Group, LLC (AIG) are not affiliated companies. Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives may give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions. 9f9c6998 – 09/25.

SOURCE Aul Financial Group, LLC