AUL, GSFSGroup, and Wise F&I Aftermarket Products Available through Car Capital
Jul 15, 2021, 09:12 ET
GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital is an automotive FinTech company that enables their dealer partners to make 24/7 instant auto loan decisions. As an integral part of their growth plan, Car Capital joined up with aftermarket F&I providers, AUL, GSFSGroup, and Wise F&I, to give dealer partners the opportunity to offer guaranteed asset protection (GAP) and vehicle service contracts (VSC) to their customers.
AUL is one of the nation's leading automotive F&I providers with some of the most impressive service statistics in the entire industry. GSFSGroup is recognized nationwide as a leading provider of F&I products and award-winning reinsurance structures to the automotive industry. For over 30 years, Wise F&I has helped agents, dealers, OEMs, and lenders provide exceptional automotive finance and insurance protection products to consumers.
"We are thrilled that our dealer partners can offer consumers GAP from Wise F&I and VSC from AUL and GSFSGroup through our paperless, web-based platform, DEALS," said Justin Tisler, Co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "These F&I companies are all prominent leaders in the marketplace and Car Capital is proud to include their products in our portfolio of digital offerings."
"AUL appreciates how Car Capital is committed to improving car buying for their dealer partners and consumers," said Bryan Nieves, VP of National Accounts at AUL. "We share their ideals that everyone involved should have a positive experience in the back office at the dealership."
Dealer partners have access to 100% automated instant approvals through the Car Capital fully digital platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS), making it possible for any driver regardless of credit history to feel confident in the ability to purchase a vehicle at the dealership. With AUL, GSFSGroup, and Wise F&I products integrated into the DEALS online process, consumers can benefit from aftermarket add-ons while dealer partners can potentially increase profits.
Kashif Faridi, VP of Sales at GSFSGroup, said, "GSFSGroup has a long-standing commitment to provide its dealer partners with innovative solutions to increase profitability and improve productivity. We're very excited to partner with Car Capital whose leading-edge solution promises to deliver on both those goals while also providing an exceptional experience for consumers."
"Wise F&I is very excited to partner with Car Capital by offering our industry-leading GAP coverage through their innovative DEALS platform," said Matt Croak, CEO of Wise F&I. "We share a common goal of providing only the best service and support to dealers and consumers, and look forward to our shared future as partners."
Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at [email protected] or visit carcapital.com.
