Aulisa® Medical Announces Inaugural Webinar on Neonatal Care Advancements with Leading Healthcare Expert

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa® Medical USA, Inc., a Palo Alto, CA-based pioneer in FDA-cleared wearable, wireless, app-enabled continuous vital sign monitoring and remote patient monitoring technology with alarm systems, announces their first-ever webinar titled Transforming NICU Experiences: Empowering Neonatal Providers through Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring. The event will spotlight advancements in neonatal care technology, particularly focusing on continuous patient monitoring systems in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs).

Webinar Details:

Date: October 8, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM PDT

Duration: 60 minutes

This complimentary educational webinar is designed for neonatal providers interested in learning about the latest advancements, innovations, and clinical applications of cutting-edge technology to care for the most vulnerable infant patients. Led by renowned neonatal healthcare professional Crystal Fairclough, RN, MBA, BSN, the webinar will offer valuable insights into how innovative healthcare technologies are shaping the future of neonatal care. With over 20 years of experience in Women's and Infant Services (WIS), the NICU, and healthcare leadership, Crystal is a passionate advocate for maternal and infant health, utilizing evidence-based practices to drive improvements in neonatal patient safety and care.

Participants will learn more about the Aulisa's Guardian Angel® Centralized Multiple Patient Monitoring (CMPM) System, designed to enhance NICU efficiency by enabling the wireless, cloud-based monitoring of multiple patients from a centralized station. Crystal will explain how Aulisa's CMPM system can be wirelessly integrated and used in NICUs to monitor multiple patients simultaneously from a centralized nursing location, resulting in significant cost savings and increased efficiency for your NICU. The system measures oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate, and body temperature, providing comprehensive, continuous monitoring to ensure the safety and well-being of neonatal patients.

Crystal will explore how this system addresses critical challenges such as NICU staff shortages and the need for continuous monitoring technology to prevent adverse events. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how remote patient monitoring systems can improve patient safety, reduce caregiver fatigue, and support trauma-informed care practices in high-pressure environments like the NICU.

"We are beyond excited to bring healthcare professionals together for Aulisa® Medical's first-ever webinar," said founder and CEO Augustine (Augie) Lien. "This event reflects our dedication to neonatal care innovations, using cutting-edge, AI-enabled technology like continuous vital sign monitoring systems in the NICU. It's about more than just innovation—it's about caring for the tiniest, most vulnerable patients with compassion."

He adds: "By collaborating with experts who share our passion for maternal and infant health, we aim to bridge clinical care and operational excellence. Together, we are transforming neonatal care to advance the health and well-being of infants while offering tireless NICU providers the supportive technology they deserve."

About Aulisa Medical

Based in Silicon Valley, Aulisa® Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur, Augustine (Augie) Lien. The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems that provide continuous, cloud-based vital sign data in both clinical and home environments. Through the development of new healthcare innovations, Aulisa® continues to grow the application of digital health technologies that empower both consumers and healthcare providers, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

