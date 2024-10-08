Aulisa® Medical Announces Second-Generation Body Temperature Module and Reinforces Commitment to Both Hospital-Grade and Consumer Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa® Medical USA, Inc., a Palo Alto, CA-based pioneer in FDA-cleared wearable, wireless, app-enabled continuous vital sign monitoring and remote patient monitoring technology with alarm systems, proudly announces the 510(k) clearance and launch of a second-generation body temperature module, now part of the Aulisa® Centralized Multiple Patient Monitoring (CMPM) system. This enhancement expands the range of comprehensive vital sign tracking, further solidifying Aulisa® Medical's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, FDA-cleared hospital-grade products for all patient populations, while also offering vital sign monitoring systems tailored to the consumer market.

Aulisa's latest body temperature module allows for seamless integration with the CMPM system, offering hospitals and NICUs the ability to monitor multiple patients simultaneously from a centralized nursing location. This update provides continuous tracking of oxygen saturation level (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and body temperature, ensuring that healthcare providers have access to the most critical data for patients. These advancements not only improve patient safety but also lead to significant cost savings and operational efficiency, in the ICU/NICU setting particularly.

Additionally, the company has successfully concluded its first-ever webinar on October 8 on neonatal care advancements, featuring insights from leading healthcare experts. The webinar marks a milestone in Aulisa's ongoing commitment to education and innovation in healthcare. The company is happy to provide a recording of the session for anyone who is interested in reviewing the webinar.

Aulisa® Medical's product line continues to prioritize patient safety and user-friendly designs, ensuring reliability for both professional healthcare settings and individual consumer use. The addition of this second-generation body temperature module further enhances the company's CMPM system, making it easier for healthcare providers and families to integrate continuous monitoring into their care routines.

"Our latest body temperature module allows us to further enhance the comprehensive monitoring capabilities of our CMPM system," said founder and CEO Augustine (Augie) Lien. "Whether you're a healthcare provider or a parent looking for dependable, real-time monitoring of your loved ones, this upgrade ensures confidence in continuous, accurate monitoring."

Aulisa® Medical's hospital-grade monitoring solutions are trusted by healthcare providers worldwide for continuous monitoring of vital signs such as oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate, and now body temperature. These solutions are particularly valuable in NICUs, emergency rooms, and other critical care environments.

For the consumer market, Aulisa® offers easy-to-use devices that empower individuals and families to monitor vital signs in home settings, offering peace of mind while maintaining hospital-level accuracy and reliability. The company's Guardian Angel® series is ideal for families with infants, elderly parents, or anyone needing close health monitoring.

About Aulisa® Medical

Based in Silicon Valley, Aulisa® Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur, Augustine (Augie) Lien. The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems that provide continuous, cloud-based vital sign data in both clinical and home environments. Through the development of new healthcare innovations, Aulisa® continues to grow the application of digital health technologies that empower both consumers and healthcare providers, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

