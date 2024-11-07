Aulisa® Medical Expands Access with New Leasing Options for Procuring Advanced Monitoring Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa® Medical USA, Inc., a leader in FDA-cleared, wearable, wireless continuous vital sign monitoring technology, proudly announces the launch of flexible leasing options for its state-of-the-art monitoring solutions. This strategic move underscores Aulisa's mission to bring the latest in healthcare technology to more providers and settings, ensuring that patient care remains efficient, effective, and accessible.

In today's healthcare landscape, staying at the forefront of medical technology is essential for providing high-quality patient care. Yet, budget constraints and high upfront costs can make this challenging for many hospitals, clinics, and specialized care facilities. Aulisa's new leasing plans are designed to provide easy and flexible financing alternatives for healthcare facilities to acquire advanced Aulisa® Guardian Angel monitoring solutions without financial strain. By offering these options, Aulisa helps providers maintain optimal care standards while managing expenses more efficiently.

"Offering leasing options is a natural extension of our commitment to enhancing patient safety and supporting healthcare professionals," said Augustine (Augie) Lien, founder and CEO of Aulisa Medical USA, Inc. "We want to remove the barriers that prevent facilities from accessing the tools they need to deliver exceptional care. By easing financial constraints, we empower providers to stay equipped with cutting-edge technology that can make a real difference in patient outcomes."

Comprehensive Monitoring Solutions for Every Patient-care Setting

Aulisa's Guardian Angel® CMPM (Centralized Multiple Patient Monitoring) System has set a high standard in patient monitoring by delivering real-time data on oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate (PR), and body temperature. Now available with flexible leasing options, this system provides unparalleled support to healthcare professionals who need to monitor multiple patients simultaneously, improving workflow efficiency and responsiveness in critical care settings like ICUs and NICUs.

Key Advantages of Leasing Equipment for Healthcare Facilities

Leasing Aulisa's advanced monitoring systems presents numerous advantages that resonate with the needs of healthcare facilities. Monthly leasing plans allow institutions to allocate funds more efficiently by spreading out costs, avoiding significant upfront expenditures. This model provides financial predictability, as fixed rates prevent budget surprises and enable better long-term planning. Additionally, leasing offers the flexibility to upgrade equipment during the lease term, ensuring that facilities continue to benefit from the latest advancements without the burden of repurchasing.

The immediate access to new technology that leasing offers can enhance patient care significantly. Facilities can implement state-of-the-art monitoring systems quickly, supporting faster and more informed decision-making in patient treatment. Leasing also provides potential tax benefits, as lease payments may be deductible and can improve cash flow by preserving existing lines of credit for other critical investments.

Commitment to Innovation and Accessibility

Aulisa's introduction of leasing options reaffirms its dedication to innovation and the accessibility of critical monitoring technology. From hospital ICUs and NICUs to specialized clinical settings, Aulisa's FDA-cleared solutions are designed to ensure reliable, high-quality patient monitoring that healthcare providers can trust.

To learn more about the Guardian Angel® CMPM System and other Aulisa Medical products, visit:

www.aulisa.com/products/cmpm

www.aulisa.com/collections/guardian-angel-remote-gateway-systems

For more information about Aulisa's leasing options, visit: http://aulisamedicalusainc.firstcitizensef.com or contact the team directly at [email protected].

About Aulisa Medical

Head-quartered in Silicon Valley, Aulisa® Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur, Augustine (Augie) Lien. The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems that provide continuous, cloud-based vital sign data in both clinical and home environments. Through the development of new healthcare innovations, Aulisa® continues to grow the application of digital health technologies that empower both consumers and healthcare providers, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies that can detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

