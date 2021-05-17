Aulos Bioscience Appoints Leo Redmond as Chief Financial Officer

LARKSPUR, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulos Bioscience, a biotechnology company developing highly differentiated interleukin-2 (IL-2)-binding monoclonal antibodies as therapeutics against solid tumors, announced today that Leo Redmond will join the company as chief financial officer. Redmond brings to Aulos nearly three decades of financial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He will be based in the company's new headquarters in Larkspur, California.

"We are pleased to welcome Leo to Aulos at a time when we are rapidly building out our operations in California, preparing to start our first human trial of AU-007, planning our next fundraising scenarios, and defining the corporate strategy. Leo is a wonderful addition to our leadership team. His knowledge and expertise in leading all aspects of financial management for both private and public biopharma companies is a great fit for us as we navigate through our next phases of growth," said Aron Knickerbocker, chief executive officer of Aulos.

Redmond most recently was chief financial officer for Allakos, a publicly-held antibody therapeutics company, where he played a key role in secondary stock offerings that closed in August 2019 and November 2020 for $402.5 million and $287.5 million, respectively. Beyond his leadership of the finance team, he also successfully led company-wide projects for Allakos in information systems and human resources. Prior to Allakos, Redmond was president, chief financial officer and secretary of Presidio Pharmaceuticals from 2013 to 2019 and was CFO and secretary from 2008 to 2013; he has also served as a member of Presidio's board of directors since 2011. At Genentech from 1992 to 2007, Redmond was senior director of finance from 2000 to 2007 and CFO and secretary for the Genentech Foundation for Biomedical Sciences from 2004 to 2007. Before joining Genentech, he held various financial roles at the GTE Corporation. Redmond earned a BS in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

"I believe Aulos has tremendous potential to deliver a novel approach to IL-2 that could be a life-changing option for people with cancer, and I'm excited to join the team to help realize that potential," Redmond said.

Aulos was created in late 2020 by ATP, a leading life sciences venture capital firm, and Biolojic Design, the Tel Aviv-based computational antibody design company that designed the Aulos lead asset, AU-007.

About Aulos Bioscience

Aulos Bioscience, an ATP company, is dedicated to revolutionizing patient care in cancer with highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics. Aulos is initially developing unique IL-2 targeting antibodies that it believes have the potential to become best-in-class treatments for solid tumors. The company's lead candidate is AU-007, a computationally designed, fully human antibody that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, AU-007 reinforces anti-tumor immune effects at the site of endogenous IL-2 release by preventing the negative feedback to T regulatory cells, biasing towards immune activation over suppression. For more information, visit aulosbio.com.

