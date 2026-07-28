AULUMU Launches Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra

A new generation of precision-engineered accessories brings aulumu's futuristic design philosophy to Samsung's latest foldable devices

SHENZHEN, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulumu, the technology lifestyle brand dedicated to creating high-performance gear with distinctive industrial design, today announced the launch of the Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra, extending its growing portfolio of premium accessories line.

The aulumu Aramid Fiber case for Galaxy Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra and S26U

Following the introduction of its Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra cases, aulumu continues to reinforce its commitment to expanding accessory compatibility by developing a range of accessories designed to enhance the everyday mobile experience. From protective solutions to wearable accessories and magnetic productivity tools, aulumu is developing accessories designed for different user scenarios.

Expanding the Variety of Accessories Available

For aulumu, creating accessories for new devices is not simply about adapting existing products to new phones. It represents a long-term effort to explore how technology, design, and daily interaction can work together.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Frosted Case and Aramid Fiber Case, aulumu introduced two protective solutions featuring advanced materials, MagSafe compatibility, aluminum camera protection, and thermal management technologies. The S26 Ultra Aramid Fiber Case delivers an ultra-thin 1.2 mm profile and lightweight 27 g construction while integrating aulumu's CoolHyper Cooling System and temperature indication technology, demonstrating the brand's focus on balancing performance and portability.

Beyond smartphone protection, aulumu has continued expanding its Samsung-compatible accessory ecosystem through products designed for different scenarios. The CS03 Titanium Mag Buckle Quick Release Band brings a refined wearable experience with a lightweight titanium structure and quick-release mechanism, allowing users to transition seamlessly between work, travel, and outdoor environments.

Meanwhile, aulumu's magnetic accessory lineup, including the G09 Infinite 360° Magnetic Stand, provides flexible solutions for Samsung users who need more versatile ways to interact with their devices. With multi-angle rotation, strong magnetic attachment, and support for desktop, travel, and entertainment scenarios, G09 reflects aulumu's vision of transforming smartphones into more adaptable productivity tools. The Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra is also designed to integrate seamlessly with aulumu's magnetic ecosystem, including compatibility with G09 magnetic accessories.

Through continuous development across protective cases, wearable accessories, and magnetic solutions, aulumu aims to provide more users with a compatible accessory range where every product is designed with the same principles: precision engineering, functional innovation, and futuristic aesthetics. Inspired by cyberpunk industrial design and modern urban lifestyles, aulumu creates products that go beyond standalone accessories and become part of a complete personal technology system.

Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra: Lightweight Protection Meets Engineered Performance

Designed for Samsung's next-generation foldable devices, the Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra combines premium materials, advanced thermal engineering, and an ultra-thin construction to deliver protection without compromising the original folding experience.

Built with 1500D woven aramid fiber, the case features a lightweight yet highly durable structure with a refined woven texture. The dark black-and-gray industrial aesthetic highlights the natural beauty of engineered materials while creating a premium, understated appearance.

Despite its protective capabilities, the case maintains an extremely slim profile. The Samsung Fold 8 Ultra version measures approximately 1.25 mm in thickness and weighs around 31 g, while the Fold 8 version maintains the same slim 1.25 mm profile at approximately 27 g, allowing users to enjoy enhanced protection while preserving the lightweight feel of a foldable device.

The case incorporates an aluminum alloy camera frame to provide additional protection around the camera module, helping shield one of the most vulnerable areas of the device while maintaining a precise, industrial appearance.

For users who demand high performance from their devices, aulumu integrates its signature CoolHyper Thermal System, designed to improve heat dissipation during intensive activities such as gaming, video recording, and multitasking. The system helps manage heat more efficiently while maintaining the slim profile expected from a premium foldable case.

The case also supports aulumu's magnetic accessory ecosystem, allowing users to pair their Samsung Fold devices with magnetic tools such as the G09 Infinite 360° Magnetic Stand for flexible setups across office, travel, and entertainment environments.

Available on the aulumu website for $69.98

A New Standard for Foldable Device Accessories

With the launch of the Ultra-Slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Fold 8/Fold 8 Ultra, aulumu continues its mission to create accessories that combine advanced materials, intelligent engineering, and distinctive design.

From Galaxy S26 Ultra protection to magnetic productivity tools and wearable innovations, aulumu is committed to developing a variety of accessories that empower to experience their devices in more creative, efficient, and personalized ways.

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2026 IF Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/

SOURCE aulumu