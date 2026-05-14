AULUMU Launches G09 Ghost Infinite 360-Degree Magnetic Stand

Transparent mechanical aesthetics meet true 3-axis rotation for limitless everyday versatility

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AULUMU, the design-driven accessories brand known for blending futuristic aesthetics with functional engineering, today announced the launch of the G09 Ghost Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand, a lightweight multi-functional magnetic stand designed for universal compatibility. Combining true 3-axis infinite rotation, dual-sided magnetic attachment and a translucent mechanical design inspired by Ghost in the Shell, the G09 Ghost reimagines what a modern smartphone stand can be.

A person demonstrates the AULUMU G09 Ghost Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand in various colors attached to different smartphones, showcasing its magnetic compatibility and transparent design

Unlike conventional fixed-angle stands, the G09 Ghost introduces a fully independent X, Y and Z-axis rotation structure, enabling complete 360-degree adjustment across every axis. Whether used for desk setups, handheld content viewing, video calls, cooking, fitness tracking or mobile photography, the stand adapts fluidly to changing environments and usage scenarios.

At the center of the product is AULUMU's precision damping system, engineered to maintain stability at virtually any angle. Even during extreme tilt positioning, the stand remains firmly balanced, allowing users to switch effortlessly between portrait, landscape and floating viewing orientations without compromising stability.

The G09 Ghost also introduces a transparent high-translucency PC shell that exposes the internal magnetic ring array and structural components beneath the surface. Inspired by the visual language of cyberpunk and mechanical minimalism, the design creates a layered, futuristic appearance that distinguishes the product from traditional opaque phone accessories. The exposed internal architecture reflects AULUMU's continuing focus on functional design transparency and precision engineering.

At the same time, it is available in four translucent finishes — translucent orange, translucent yellow, translucent black and translucent white — the G09 Ghost balances expressive styling with practical everyday functionality. AULUMU positions the product as a hybrid between stand, grip and magnetic mount, designed for users seeking greater flexibility across work, travel and lifestyle scenarios.

Designed for versatility beyond the desktop, the G09 Ghost features a dual-sided magnetic attachment system compatible with both MagSafe devices and metal surfaces. Users can attach the stand across a wide range of everyday environments including refrigerators, gym equipment, workstations, kitchen surfaces and other metallic areas, enabling fast magnetic transitions between locations throughout the day.

To further enhance ergonomics and portability, the stand integrates a detachable grip ring system that improves handheld comfort and device control. Each package includes both a standard black silicone ring and a glow-in-the-dark white ring for low-light usability and visual customisation. The compact lightweight construction is engineered for thousands of rotations while remaining easy to carry as part of an everyday carry setup.

The launch of the G09 Ghost continues AULUMU's expansion into modular urbantech accessories that combine adaptable functionality with a distinct visual identity. Developed through AULUMU's independent in-house research and private mold manufacturing process, the product reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to precision engineering, mobility and modern digital lifestyles.

The AULUMU G09 Ghost Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand is available now via the official AULUMU website for $39.98.

Key Specifications

True 3-axis independent rotation with full 360° adjustability

Dual-sided magnetic attachment for MagSafe and metal surfaces

Precision damping system for stable positioning at any angle

Transparent high-translucency PC shell with exposed internal structure

Ergonomic interchangeable silicone grip rings

Includes glow-in-the-dark white ring and standard black ring

Compact lightweight construction engineered for long-term durability

Supports desktop, wall, kitchen, gym, tripod and handheld use

Compatible with iPhone 12–17 series and other magnetic devices

Includes magnetic ring for non-MagSafe devices

About AULUMU

Founded in 2022, AULUMU is a forward-thinking design brand dedicated to creating high-performance gear that blends functionality with a bold futuristic aesthetic. Inspired by the ancient Greek word "αὐτόματος" — a symbol of precision and efficiency — and influenced by the visual language of Cyberpunk, AULUMU combines absolute pragmatism with expressive industrial design to redefine modern tech accessories.

Rather than producing standalone products, AULUMU is building a connected ecosystem of urbantech gear tailored for users who value efficiency, mobility and individuality. Guided by its core philosophy of "Precision & Efficiency, Pragmatism & Functionality, Confident Rebellion," every AULUMU product is designed to become a seamless extension of the user's lifestyle and intent.

Since its inception, AULUMU has introduced multiple innovative accessories, secured international design recognition including the Red Dot Design Award, and expanded its products to users across more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE aulumu