aulumu Launches G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand

A compact magnetic stand engineered as an everyday urban utility toolkit

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aulumu, the design-driven accessories brand renowned for blending futuristic aesthetics with practical engineering, today announced the G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand. This new product is the successor to the Red Dot Award-winning G05, a compact magnetic phone stand that combines precision mechanics, everyday utility tools, and modular functionality in a pocket-sized form factor.

Aulumu G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand displayed alongside other Aulumu products, highlighting its design and functionality as a compact, multi-tool accessory, with the brand's Red Dot Award 2026 recognition featured in the top left corner

Designed for users who demand more from their everyday carry, the G05 Pro reimagines the conventional phone stand as a multi-functional urban companion. Combining magnetic support, mechanical interaction and integrated utility tools, the product is built around a simple philosophy: not just a stand — but a pocket-sized urban survival toolkit.

At the core of the G05 Pro is a high-strength magnetic attachment system powered by a precision Halbach array capable of delivering up to 25N of magnetic force, supporting stable attachment with load capacities up to 2.5kg. Combined with a reinforced structural frame and adjustable support geometry, the stand enables stable viewing across multiple scenarios ranging from desk setups and video calls to mobile gaming and content creation.

Beyond magnetic performance, the G05 Pro introduces an interactive mechanical rotation system engineered to deliver satisfying tactile feedback during adjustment. The precision click-based structure creates an ASMR-inspired interaction experience, transforming routine phone handling into a more engaging mechanical experience.

What distinguishes the G05 Pro from conventional stands is its integrated hidden utility system. Built directly into the compact aluminum body are multiple practical tools designed for everyday problem-solving, including a flathead screwdriver, SIM ejector pin, steel file, micro saw blade and utility knife. These features allow users to handle small unexpected situations without carrying additional tools, reinforcing the product's positioning as an EDC-oriented accessory rather than a single-purpose stand.

To further extend functionality, aulumu also embeds a precision angle measurement scale directly into the body structure, enabling quick angle referencing for designers, creators, DIY users and technical workflows. Combined with an adjustable viewing angle range from 0–80 degrees, the stand adapts easily across work, entertainment and productivity scenarios.

Constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the G05 Pro balances durability with portability. Weighing only 38 grams, the product maintains a lightweight everyday-carry profile while preserving structural rigidity and long-term durability.

"The modern EDC ecosystem is becoming increasingly fragmented — users carry stands, tools, grips and accessories separately," said the aulumu product team. "With G05 Pro, we wanted to compress multiple everyday functions into one compact object without sacrificing interaction quality or portability."

Developed through aulumu's independent design and engineering process, the G05 Pro continues the brand's exploration of urbantech accessories that merge industrial aesthetics, practical functionality and mechanical interaction into products designed for modern mobile lifestyles.

The aulumu G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand is available now via the official aulumu website for $35.98.

Key Specifications

25N magnetic force with Halbach magnetic array

Supports up to 2.5kg magnetic load capacity

Integrated multi-tool system with five hidden tools

ASMR-inspired precision mechanical rotation system

Embedded angle measurement scale

0–80° adjustable viewing angle

Aerospace-grade aluminum construction

38g lightweight pocketable design

Compatible with MagSafe devices and includes magnetic ring for non-MagSafe devices

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a forward-thinking design brand dedicated to creating high-performance gear that blends functionality with a bold futuristic aesthetic. Inspired by the ancient Greek word "αὐτόματος" — a symbol of precision and efficiency — and influenced by the visual language of Cyberpunk, aulumu combines absolute pragmatism with expressive industrial design to redefine modern tech accessories.

Rather than producing standalone products, aulumu is building a connected ecosystem of urbantech gear tailored for users who value efficiency, mobility and individuality. Guided by its core philosophy of "Precision & Efficiency, Pragmatism & Functionality, Confident Rebellion," every aulumu product is designed to become a seamless extension of the user's lifestyle and intent.

Since its inception, aulumu has introduced multiple innovative accessories, secured international design recognition including the Red Dot Design Award, and expanded its products to users across more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE aulumu