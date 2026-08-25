Aulumu Redefines Urban Transit with Its New B01/B02 Urban Gear Sling Bags

Beyond Storage. Redefining Carry.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulumu is expanding its magnetic ecosystem beyond the smartphone and into Urban Transit with the introduction of the B01 Urban Transit Gear Sling Bag and the B02 Urban Quick-Access Phone Sling Bag.

Aulumu's B01 and B02 Urban Gear Sling Bags are displayed alongside their detachable magnetic phone compartments and compatible accessories.

Designed as part of aulumu's Urban Gear Series - Mag Mount Bag Line, the two new sling bags rethink the role of a daily carry bag. Instead of simply keeping a smartphone hidden inside a compartment, both B01 and B02 place the phone within immediate reach through aulumu's proprietary Detachable Magnetic Metal Compartment—bringing quick access, modular functionality, and technical design into everyday urban movement.

From Storage to Access

Traditional sling bags are primarily designed around one idea: carry more.

aulumu approaches the problem differently.

With B01 and B02, frequently used items—most importantly the smartphone—are designed to remain accessible without requiring users to open the main compartment. The quick-access system allows users to grab, use, and snap the phone back into place, creating a more fluid interaction between the wearer, their device, and their everyday gear.

The detachable magnetic compartment can also be installed or removed as needed, extending the functionality of the bags while connecting them to aulumu's broader magnetic ecosystem.

This approach embodies aulumu's design philosophy:

Beyond Storage. Redefining Carry.

B01: Built for the Full Day

The B01 Urban Transit Gear Sling Bag is designed for everyday city movement, commuting, city exploration, and longer urban trips.

Its expandable storage moves from 2.5L to 3.5L, providing room for a broader range of everyday essentials, including a phone, power bank, gadgets, cards, keys, and other personal gear. Multiple compartments help organize different items while an adjustable shoulder strap allows the bag to adapt to different carrying positions and situations.

The result is a sling bag designed not merely around storage capacity, but around the rhythm of urban life—from commuting and navigation to payments, photography, and spontaneous city walks.

Its technical character is reinforced by X-Pac functional fabric, offering a lightweight, waterproof, wear-resistant, and tear-resistant construction, while a Fidlock magnetic buckle combines magnetic guidance with mechanical locking for quick and stable fastening. YKK zippers complete the hardware package for everyday use.

B02: Less to Carry, More Within Reach

Where B01 is designed for a full day of urban carry, the B02 Urban Quick-Access Phone Sling Bag takes a more minimalist approach.

With an approximately 0.3L capacity, B02 is designed around the essentials: a phone, passport, cards, and other small everyday items. Its compact profile makes it suited to short trips, travel, concerts, shopping, sightseeing, commuting, and city walks where carrying a larger bag simply isn't necessary.

The same detachable magnetic phone compartment gives B02 its defining functionality, keeping the smartphone immediately accessible while maintaining a lightweight and compact form factor.

Technical Materials Meet Urban Design

Both bags share aulumu's equipment-inspired design language.

The X-Pac fabric brings a technical aesthetic and diamond-patterned texture, while Fidlock magnetic buckles, YKK zippers, and exposed metal hardware emphasize functionality rather than decoration.

Rather than treating the bag as a separate accessory, aulumu designed B01 and B02 to become part of the wearer's overall outfit and EDC setup. The adjustable crossbody configuration allows each bag to integrate into different outfits and everyday scenarios, from urban commuting to travel and city exploration.

Extending the aulumu Magnetic Ecosystem

B01 and B02 also represent an expansion of aulumu's magnetic ecosystem into a new category: Urban Transit

Compatible aulumu magnetic accessories can be incorporated into the setup, allowing users to build a more modular relationship between their smartphone, accessories, and carry system. For B01, the ecosystem can be paired with accessories such as the G09 or M10, creating a connected EDC configuration rather than a collection of isolated products.

The result is a new interpretation of the everyday sling bag—one that combines quick access, modularity, technical materials, practical storage, and equipment-inspired aesthetics.

With B01 and B02, aulumu is taking its magnetic design philosophy beyond the phone and into the way people move through the city.

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/

SOURCE aulumu