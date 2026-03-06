Aulumu Wins Two 2026 iF Design Awards, Showcasing Design-Led Innovation in Tech Accessories

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology lifestyle brand Aulumu has been honored with two 2026 iF Design Award recognitions, one of the most prestigious global awards for design excellence. The awards recognize the Aulumu Geometric Case for AirPods Pro and the Aulumu Mag Buckle Ultra-Thin Strap, underscoring the brand's commitment to combining bold industrial aesthetics with functional innovation in everyday technology accessories.

On the left, three rugged smartwatches are displayed on transparent acrylic pedestal blocks. On the right, four geometric wireless earbud charging cases are arranged on similar transparent pedestals. This image is a showcase highlighting accessories by AULUMU with the logo of the iF Design Award 2026. On the right, four geometric wireless earbud charging cases are arranged on similar transparent pedestals. This image is a showcase highlighting accessories by AULUMU with IF Design Award Logo

Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award has been a globally recognized symbol of design excellence since 1954. Each year, thousands of entries from companies worldwide are evaluated by an independent panel of international design experts based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, form, and sustainability.

Winning two awards in 2026 marks a significant milestone for Aulumu, highlighting the brand's growing influence in the global consumer electronics accessories market.

Award-Winning Product: Aulumu Geometric Case for AirPods Pro

The Aulumu Geometric Case for AirPods Pro received recognition for its distinctive industrial design and advanced protective engineering.

Inspired by a diamond-cut geometric design philosophy, the case transforms a standard earbud accessory into a visually striking lifestyle product. Sculpted surfaces and a bold polyhedral form create a futuristic aesthetic while maintaining everyday usability.

Functionality is central to the design. The case incorporates a patented seamless metal locking mechanism that prevents the lid from accidentally opening, helping protect earbuds from falling out during daily use.

To further enhance durability, the case features a multi-layer protection structure, including a high-elastic internal buffer layer and a four-corner hollow shock-absorbing outer structure designed to improve drop resistance. Additional details, such as a recycled lanyard and refined CMF (Color, Material, Finish) craftsmanship, reflect Aulumu's focus on both sustainability and premium design.

Award-Winning Product: Aulumu Mag Buckle Ultra-Thin Strap

Aulumu's second award-winning design, the Mag Buckle Ultra-Thin Strap, was recognized for its minimalist aesthetic and innovative fastening system.

The ultra-thin strap delivers a lightweight and modern wearable experience while maintaining durability and comfort for daily use. At the core of the design is a magnetic quick-release buckle that allows users to adjust the strap once and then easily attach or remove it with a simple magnetic connection.

For added security, the strap incorporates a Velcro-based secondary fastening structure, ensuring both convenience and stability during everyday activities.

The product reflects Aulumu's design philosophy: blending futuristic aesthetics, intuitive usability, and refined engineering into accessories that complement modern digital lifestyles.

About Aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/

SOURCE aulumu