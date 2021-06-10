AUM LifeTech, Inc. to Present Preclinical Developments on Lung Cancer, Parkinson's Disease, and HIV at BIO Digital 2021

We are very excited about our recent encouraging preclinical data as we move towards the next stages of development. Tweet this

AUM LifeTech has developed their preclinical pipeline in cancer immunotherapy with a focus on lung cancer using their proprietary RNA targeting technology. Additionally, their programs in CNS and infectious diseases include therapeutic development for Parkinson's disease and HIV respectively. AUM LifeTech's HIV preclinical program is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the NIH. Their drug development pipeline is based on self-delivering FANA antisense oligonucleotide (FANA ASO) technology.

BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021, and AUM LifeTech's therapeutic developments and insight into their gene silencing technology and preclinical research will be available to registered attendees at 9 am ET on June 10. Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view the presentation by AUM LifeTech as part of the NIH Innovation Zone before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system begin on June 14. To meet with AUM LifeTech at BIO Digital, you can find registration information here.

About AUM LifeTech, Inc.

AUM LifeTech is a Philadelphia-based preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of non-viral gene therapy using RNA targeting therapeutics. The company is utilizing its self-delivering RNA targeting antisense oligonucleotide technology for drug discovery and development for unmet clinical needs with a focus on genetically defined diseases. AUM LifeTech strives to innovate at the genetic level for a better life. For more information about our vision and mission to help patients globally, our pipeline, and technology please visit www.aumlifetech.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BIO

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.

Contact:

AUM LifeTech, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Web: www.aumlifetech.com

SOURCE AUM LifeTech, Inc.

