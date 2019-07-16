Aumann Auctions' Pre-30 Auction Breaks World Record for Tractor Sale

NOKOMIS, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aumann Auctions' Pre-30 Auction on April 12-13, 2019, brought total sales of $4.2 million plus set a world record. Hundreds of collectors and enthusiasts from across the globe attended onsite and online for Aumann Auctions' annual event. This unique auction is the premier event for collectors to buy and sell items from the dawn of the mechanized era. Exclusively dedicated to vintage power-related items of the 1930s and earlier. A plethora of gas and steam related items shipped from as far as Europe were up for bidding at this year's event. Spectators beamed as they took a step back in time to truly appreciate these truly rare, historic machines.

Setting a new world record, a 1910 Marshall Colonial Class C sold for $535,500.

Setting a new world record, a 1910 Marshall Colonial Class C sold for $535,500. These tractors were built by Marshall, Sons and Co. specifically for export to English colonies. This impressive example is a Class C that is powered by a vertical 2-cylinder gas engine and originally shipped to Canada. Repatriated to the UK from Canada in the 1980s, it spent its working life in Saskatoon.

Impressive does not begin to describe this ultra-scarce tractor. Although exact production numbers are unknown, they are low with just two complete tractors and one partial tractor remaining. In the 1980s, a European tractor dealer, knowing what a rare find this piece was, made numerous trips to the area the tractor's owner lived in until finally a deal was struck, and he obtained The Colonial. From there, it was sold to English collectors until recently consigned to the Aumann Auctions Pre-30 Auction.

The Colonial isn't the only headline in this auction. Many collectors gathered, shared stories, swapped laughs and there were even some storybook endings for some of the items. A 5/8th scale tractor built by Henry Ford for his grandchildren found its way back into the Ford family collection, a steam engine returned to the original family that owned it, and many other memories were made.

The Pre-30 Auction high performers include:

1910 Marshall Colonial Class C, $535,500

1912 International Harvester 45HP Titan, $393,750

1913 International Harvester Mogul Junior, $357,000

International Harvester 12-25 Mogul, $210,000

Rumely Oilpull 30-60 E, $199,500

Fairbanks Morse 15-25, $183,750

Flour City 20-35, $157,500

The Bower City 12-25, $115,500

Bryan Steam Tractor, $105,000

Updated - Nichols & Sheppard 25-50 Project, $105,000

Henry Ford's 5/8 th Scale Fordson, $89,250

5/8 Scale Fordson, 1911 Yale 5hp Twin Motorcyle, $78,750

5hp Twin Motorcyle, 1909 International 12hp Friction Drive, $73,500

For nearly 60 years, Aumann Auctions has provided auctions services for sellers across the country and internationally. They conduct nearly 100 live and online auctions a year, including antique tractors & memorabilia, farm toys, farm land, real estate, business liquidation and personal property and estates. Aumann Auctions is a member of MarkNet Alliance, a network of international auction companies that conduct nearly 6,000 auctions and sell more than $1 billion in assets annually.

Media Contact: Kurt Aumann, kurt@aumannauctions.com, (888) 282-8648

