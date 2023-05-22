AUNA ANNOUNCES SECOND DISBURSEMENT UNDER US$505 MILLION FINANCING

Auna S.A.A.

22 May, 2023

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today the closing of the second and final disbursement of USD$50 million (the "Second Disbursement") under its previously announced note purchase agreement for US$505 million of its senior secured notes due 2028.

The net proceeds from the Second Disbursement were used to pay down certain short-term credit lines and for general corporate purposes. The first disbursement (the "First Disbursement") for USD$455 million took place on April 12th, 2023. Auna used the net proceeds from the First Disbursement to pay down existing debt, including a US$350 million bridge loan and a US$56 million bridge loan.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico.

www.aunainvestors.com 

SOURCE Auna S.A.A.

