AUNA APPOINTS ANASOFIA SANCHEZ JUAREZ TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Auna enhances its governance adding a fourth Independent Board member

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in Latin America's healthcare industry, with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today the appointment of Anasofia Sanchez Juarez to its Board of directors. Ms. Sanchez currently holds the position of Head of Latam at Waze, a community-driven navigation application. Additionally, she serves as a Board member at Grupo Hérdez, one of Mexico's largest food conglomerates, and has recently assumed a role at the Board of directors at Bank of America Mexico, S.A, a subsidiary of Bank of America.

Mr. Jesus Zamora, Executive Chairman of Auna's Board of Directors and Auna's President, shared his perspective on Ms. Sanchez appointment: "Anasofia is a seasoned sales and marketing leader in the technology sector who brings to Auna an extensive 20-year track record across Mexico and Latin America. Her pivotal engagements leading teams in marketing and advertising within digital powerhouses like Facebook, YouTube and Google underscore her drive into improving the user experience. Her professional journey in technology platforms uniquely aligns with our Company's regional integration strategy and we are eager to incorporate her valuable insights and regional managerial acumen from her capacity as an Independent Board Director." Mr. Zamora further underscored: "By welcoming Anasofia to our boardroom, we not only expand our membership to eight members but also increase the presence of independent directors to make up 50% of our board, marking another significant stride to enhance our Company's governance."

Ms. Sanchez commented: "I'm honored to join Auna's distinguished Board of Directors and I am committed to leveraging my extensive background converging advertising and technology to propel Auna's innovation in the region's healthcare sector. I'm eager to contribute to the Company's purpose, which focuses on a patient-centric roadmap and aligning to an organization that has positively impacted the health and well-being of 3.5 million patients to date and has an immense potential for bringing access to healthcare to new populations in LatAm."

Auna's Board is chaired by Mr. Jesus Zamora, also Founder and Executive Chairman of Enfoca. Notable members of Auna's Board include Mr. Luis Felipe Pinillos, who has held various executive positions at Auna for over two decades, and as CEO until 2023. Mr. Jorge Basadre, Co-founder and Partner at Enfoca, has been a member of Auna's Board since 2008. Mr. Leonardo Bacherer, former CEO at Maestro (previously an Enfoca portfolio company), recently appointed Partner at Enfoca, has been serving on the Board since 2018.

Moreover, the Board welcomed three independent members in 2020, bringing a diverse range of experiences in healthcare, law, and investment banking. Mr. Robert Oberrender previously held the positions of Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer at UnitedHealth Group, Incorporated. Mr. Andrew Soussloff, counts with over three decades as a Partner at the international law firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP where he focused on capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, financial regulation, and governance advising firms globally. Mr. John Wilton has held various roles, notably as Deputy President of Administration and Finance at the National University of Singapore, senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, M.D. and Head of International research at Farallon Capital and CFO and VP for Strategy, Finance, and Risk at the World Bank.

Ms. Sanchez, the fourth independent Board member to join Auna's Board of Directors, initiated her career in advertising at agencies TERAN/TBWA, McCann, Ogilvy y Leo Burnett. Her trajectory includes contributions in digital advertising and sales strategy at Google and its partner companies Youtube, Facebook and Waze. Academically, she holds a Master's degree in Communication, Advertising and New Media from the Institute National Supérieur D'Etudes Economiques et Commercial (INSEEC) in France and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM).

All independent Board members qualify as such under Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

