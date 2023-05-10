AUNA INTRODUCES NEW ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

New structure reinforces AUNA's commitment to healthcare access, value-based care and risk mitigation

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry, with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today a new organizational structure that will focus on scaling and integrating its established regional capabilities in medical resolution and patient experience.

Amid continued growth for Auna, the company is implementing new leadership changes to better focus on integrating regional operations, generating cash flow, deleveraging, and improving the capital structure. Effective immediately, Suso Zamora, Executive Chairman assumes the additional role as President and Luis Felipe Pinillos, current Vice Chairman of the Board has been appointed Chair of the Executive Committee of the Board. The additional organizational changes focus on team leaders with regional business line accountability and country responsibility to produce broader access to healthcare, significant inroads into value-based care, and best-in-class clinical services:

Sven Boes , has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Hospital Operations and Mexico .

, has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Hospital Operations and . Andres Angel , has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Performance and Colombia .

, has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Performance and . Marco Roca , has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Insurance Plans and Peru .

, has been named Executive Vice President leading Regional Insurance Plans and . Gisele Remy who joined the Company in January 2023 , has been named Executive Vice President leading Finance. Ms. Remy, who will lead the financial operations of the Company, has previous experience in corporate finance, investment banking, corporate strategy, and several other financial roles in regional companies of Latin America .

Pedro Castillo, previously CFO, assumes a new role as Executive Vice President leading Corporate Development. He assumes this new role to lead regional strategic projects focused on value creation at Auna.

All of the aforementioned roles report directly to Mr. Zamora, as well as the functional areas of Culture and Talent, Technology, Legal, and the Auna Ideas Foundation. Victor Serra has left the Company to pursue other endeavors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of Auna, we are pleased to announce that Suso Zamora our Executive Chairman, has accepted the additional role of President of Auna. After careful consideration and extensive evaluation, we believe that Suso's deep understanding of the Company, unparalleled commitment, and exceptional leadership skills make him the perfect candidate to lead Auna during its next phase of growth. I am confident that Suso has the vision, expertise, and strategic focus to steer Auna to continued success. This new leadership structure by country and business line reinforces our intention to deepen our regional platform," said John Wilton, independent board member and chair of the Board´s Talent and Compensations Committee. "The Board wants to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Victor Serra for his positive impact and impassioned service to our patients, staff and company and wish him the best on his future endeavors," he added.

With healthcare plans, value-based care, and clinical offerings available to approximately 3.5 million members and one million patients across Mexico, Colombia and Peru in 2022, Auna remains committed to delivering exceptional care to patients in the markets it serves.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

SOURCE Auna S.A.A.