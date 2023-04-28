AUNA RECEIVES RATINGS UPGRADE FROM FITCH RATINGS

Fitch Ratings Upgrades Auna's Credit Rating to 'B' with Positive Outlook

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") upgraded the Company's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B' with a Positive Rating Outlook. Fitch also upgraded Auna's 2025 notes to 'B'/'RR4'.

According to a related report from Fitch, the upgrade reflects Auna´s extended debt maturity profile and reduction of immediate liquidity risks following the Company´s recently completed refinancing. The positive outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of ongoing improvement in Auna's internal cash flow generation and an expected deleverage trend that should, in Fitch's opinion, support the refinancing of the Company's US$ 300 million senior notes due 2025 in the next 12 months-18 months.

The Company had strong 2022 results including audited consolidated pro forma revenue of USD $812 million and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (as defined under the Company´s outstanding senior notes) of USD $177 million, with net leverage of 4.84x. Furthermore, based on preliminary results which are still subject to change, pro forma first quarter 2023 results demonstrate the momentum in Auna´s operating and financial performance and as a result, a decrease in net leverage for a third straight quarter.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia.

