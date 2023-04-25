AUNA RECEIVES RATINGS UPGRADE FROM S&P GLOBAL

S&P Global Upgrades Auna's Credit Rating to 'B' with Stable Outlook on Completed Refinancing

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with presence in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") upgraded its issuer credit rating and rating on the Company's existing notes to 'B' with a stable outlook following the Company's recently completed refinancing.

According to a related report from S&P, the rationale for the rating upgrade was supported by Auna's extended debt maturity profile, improved liquidity position and new business profile, including a larger operating scale and diversified geographic footprint. The new stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that the Company's operating and financial results will continue to improve and will accelerate deleveraging.

Based on preliminary results which are still subject to change, the Company is expected to announce strong 2022 results including audited consolidated pro forma revenue of USD $812 million and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (as defined under the Company's outstanding senior notes) of USD $177 million, with net leverage of 4.84x. Furthermore, preliminary pro forma first quarter 2023 results demonstrate the momentum in Auna's operating and financial performance and as a result, a decrease in net leverage for a third straight quarter.

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model that services over one million members in Peru, and as of recently, 2.5 million members in dental and vision insurance in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Mexico and Colombia.

For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

